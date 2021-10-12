'Emmerdale' spoilers! WHO'S DEAD?

Who loses their life during the terrifying climax of Emmerdale's super soap week?

In Emmerdale someone loses their life in Thursday's second episode (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

The double bill of Thursday's Emmerdale episodes is set to come to a nail-biting climax, even more terrifying than the horror of the days before!

As super soap week edges towards a close in the Dales, lives are in the balance at Priya and Ellis' terrifying survival-challenge-gone-wrong and someone's actually a goner…

But who's met their maker? And how?

With killer Meena Jutla out for revenge on Victoria and having already drowned her in the rapids, she then vaught someone watching her trying to kill her love rival and now wants them dead too to save her secret.

But as the survival challenge comes to a terrifying end at the maize maze, not everyone will make it out alive. LIves are about to be changed forever, but who will be caught up in the sinister drama?

Tune in to find out ALL…

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.