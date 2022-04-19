Everything Everywhere All at Once finally has a UK release date

Michelle Yeoh stars in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

A24's epic action movie Everything Everywhere All at Once is finally making its way across the pond.

Everything Everywhere All at Once has become a hit with critics and audiences since it received a limited theatrical release in the US on March 25. In What To Watch's Everything Everywhere All at Once review, we described it as 'a chaotic thrill ride everyone should experience.' Meanwhile, it holds a 97% 'Fresh' rating and an audience rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, representing hugely positive opinions from critics and moviegoers alike.

However, the movie was distinctly missing from the UK movie calendar, and fans desperate to see one of the big new movies of 2022 in the UK have been crying out for a release date.

The directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka Daniels had already teased that the Everything Everywhere All at Once UK release date was on the way.

On April 19, Daniel Kwan finally delivered the goods on Twitter, writing: "Sorry for the wait: UK Cinemas, May 13th. See You Soon. @allatoncemovie"

Sorry for the wait:UK Cinemas, May 13th. See you soon. @allatoncemovie pic.twitter.com/ozv7TGqhx9April 19, 2022 See more

If you're unfamiliar with the movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once is an epic sci-fi adventure starring Michelle Yeoh (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians). She plays Evelyn Wang, an everyday Chinese-American woman who is forced to become the multiverse's unlikely hero following the disruption of reality by an interdimensional rift.

Although she starts out worrying about filing her taxes, Evelyn discovers she is able to connect with different versions of herself from throughout the multiverse. In doing so, she can tap into the other Evelyns' powers and must put these to work to prevent an evil entity from bringing an end to life as we know it.

If you want to get a better idea of the challenge that Evelyn faces, check out the trailer below:

Everything Everywhere All at Once is Daniels' second feature film together after the bizarre comedy Swiss Army Man which starred Daniel Radcliffe as a farting corpse.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is in theaters now, and will hit UK cinemas on Friday, May 13, 2022.