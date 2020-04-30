Everything new on HBO in May 2020
Joker meets Downton Abbey meets Natalie Portman and Natalie Wood
Where else could you find the likes of the Downton Abbey movie, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker , Natalie Portman in space, and a Natalie Wood doc all in one place? It can only be HBO. And May is going to be a huge month for HBO.
That's as much due everything new coming to the premium network — you can find the whole list below — as it is the launch of HBO Max on May 27 .
Plus throw in the season finale of the excellent Run , as well as the third season of Westworld (it was just renewed for a fourth season , by the way), and May is going to be one hell of a month.
Here's what all is on the way to HBO in May:
HBO Max is launching at the end of May, but that doesn't mean the legacy offering is going away. No, HBO is here to stay.
May Theatrical Premieres
- Bigger, 2018 (5/1)
- Western Stars, 2019 (5/1)
- The Art of Racing in the Rain, 2019 (5/2)
- Downton Abbey (5/9)
- Joker, 2019 (5/16)
- Ready or Not, 2019 (5/23)
- Lucy in the Sky, 2019 (5/30)
Original Programming in May
- Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (5/5)
Series Premieres in May
- Betty, Series Premiere (5/1)
- I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Premiere (5/10)
- Hard, Series Premiere (5/18)
Series Finales in May
- Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Docuseries Finale (5/3)
- Westworld, Season 3 Finale (5/3)
- My Brilliant Friend, Season 2 Finale (5/4)
- Todxs Nosotrxs, Season Finale (5/15)
- Run, Series Finale (5/24)
Se estrena en Mayo
- Long Gone By, 2020 (5/1)
- Her Body, 2020 (5/1)
- El Pacto (AKA The Pact), 2020 (5/15)
On HBO Starting May 1
- The Art of Getting By, 2011
- Black Knight, 2001
- BlacKkKlansman, 2018
- Broken Arrow, 1996
- Cast Away, 2000
- Cinema Paradiso (Director's Cut), 1990
- Cold Mountain, 2003
- Commando, 1985
- Contagion, 2011
- Cowboys & Aliens (Unrated Version), 2011
- Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
- Death at a Funeral, 2007
- Dick Tracy, 1990
- The Fighter, 2010
- Friday Night Lights, 2004
- Green Card, 1990
- The Hangover Part II, 2011
- The Hot Chick, 2002
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back, 1998
- In Bruges, 2008
- Incarnate, 2016
- Jaws, 1975
- Jaws 2, 1978
- Jaws 3-D, 1983
- Jaws: The Revenge, 1987
- John Tucker Must Die, 2006
- Josie and the Pussycats, 2001
- The Kite Runner, 2007
- La La Land, 2016
- Little Shop of Horrors (Director's Cut), 1986
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, 2018
- The Meg, 2018
- Michael Clayton, 2007
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002
- Nocturnal Animals, 2016
- Paul (Extended Version), 2011
- Precious, 2009
- Rise of the Guardians, 2012
- School of Rock, 2003
- Signs, 2002
- Something Borrowed, 2011
- This Means War (Extended Version), 2012
- Twins, 1988
- Unstoppable, 2010
- Wild Hogs, 2007
- Your Highness (Extended Version), 2011
Leaving HBO on May 14
- Pan, 2015
Leaving HBO on May 31
- A Thousand Words, 2012
- Agent Cody Banks, 2003
- Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London, 2004
- Bad Girls (Extended Version), 1994
- Bark Ranger, 2015
- Being Julia, 2004
- Big, 1988
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (Extended Version), 2011
- Cedar Rapids, 2011
- Closer, 2011
- Cold Pursuit, 2019
- The Condemned, 2007
- The Condemned 2, 2015
- The Darjeeling Limited, 2007
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, 2011
- Down to You, 2000
- Far from Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog, 1995
- Five Fingers, 2006
- Greta, 2019
- Grosse Pointe Blank, 1997
- Happy Death Day, 2017
- Happy Death Day 2U, 2019
- Hope Floats, 1998
- Isn't It Romantic, 2019
- Jingle All the Way (Director's Cut), 1996
- The Land Before Time, 1988
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure, 1994
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of Great Giving, 1995
- The Land Before Time IV: The Journey Through the Mists, 1996
- The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island, 1997
- The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock, 1998
- The Land Before Time VII: The Big Freeze, 2001
- The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water, 2002
- The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration, 2003
- My Dog Skip, 2000
- Nine Months, 1995
- Red Eye, 2005
- Red Riding Hood (Extended Version), 2011
- Reversal of Fortune, 1990
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011
- Sucker Punch (Extended Version), 2011
- The Station Agent, 2003
- The Town (Extended Version), 2010
- True Lies, 1994
- Unknown, 2011
