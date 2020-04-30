Everything new on HBO in May 2020

Source: Warner Bros./HBO (Image credit: Warner Bros./HBO)

Where else could you find the likes of the Downton Abbey movie, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker , Natalie Portman in space, and a Natalie Wood doc all in one place? It can only be HBO. And May is going to be a huge month for HBO.

That's as much due everything new coming to the premium network — you can find the whole list below — as it is the launch of HBO Max on May 27 .

Plus throw in the season finale of the excellent Run , as well as the third season of Westworld (it was just renewed for a fourth season , by the way), and May is going to be one hell of a month.

Here's what all is on the way to HBO in May:

May Theatrical Premieres

Bigger, 2018 (5/1)

Western Stars, 2019 (5/1)

The Art of Racing in the Rain, 2019 (5/2)

Downton Abbey (5/9)

Joker, 2019 (5/16)

Ready or Not, 2019 (5/23)

Lucy in the Sky, 2019 (5/30)

Original Programming in May

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (5/5)

Series Premieres in May

Betty, Series Premiere (5/1)

I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Premiere (5/10)

Hard, Series Premiere (5/18)

Series Finales in May

Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Docuseries Finale (5/3)

Westworld, Season 3 Finale (5/3)

My Brilliant Friend, Season 2 Finale (5/4)

Todxs Nosotrxs, Season Finale (5/15)

Run, Series Finale (5/24)

Se estrena en Mayo

Long Gone By, 2020 (5/1)

Her Body, 2020 (5/1)

El Pacto (AKA The Pact), 2020 (5/15)

On HBO Starting May 1

The Art of Getting By, 2011

Black Knight, 2001

BlacKkKlansman, 2018

Broken Arrow, 1996

Cast Away, 2000

Cinema Paradiso (Director's Cut), 1990

Cold Mountain, 2003

Commando, 1985

Contagion, 2011

Cowboys & Aliens (Unrated Version), 2011

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

Death at a Funeral, 2007

Dick Tracy, 1990

The Fighter, 2010

Friday Night Lights, 2004

Green Card, 1990

The Hangover Part II, 2011

The Hot Chick, 2002

How Stella Got Her Groove Back, 1998

In Bruges, 2008

Incarnate, 2016

Jaws, 1975

Jaws 2, 1978

Jaws 3-D, 1983

Jaws: The Revenge, 1987

John Tucker Must Die, 2006

Josie and the Pussycats, 2001

The Kite Runner, 2007

La La Land, 2016

Little Shop of Horrors (Director's Cut), 1986

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, 2018

The Meg, 2018

Michael Clayton, 2007

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002

Nocturnal Animals, 2016

Paul (Extended Version), 2011

Precious, 2009

Rise of the Guardians, 2012

School of Rock, 2003

Signs, 2002

Something Borrowed, 2011

This Means War (Extended Version), 2012

Twins, 1988

Unstoppable, 2010

Wild Hogs, 2007

Your Highness (Extended Version), 2011

Leaving HBO on May 14

Pan, 2015

Leaving HBO on May 31