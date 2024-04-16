Ex-Death in Paradise Marlon actor Tahj Miles lands huge BBC One drama role

Ex-Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles, who played Marlon in the hit series, has landed a part in a major new BBC One drama.

Fans were stunned when the young actor departed halfway through the latest series, Death in Paradise season 13.

But now the 22-year-old has netted a part in Mr Loverman, the forthcoming drama based on Bernardine Evaristo's best-selling 2013 novel of the same name.

Tahj will play Daniel, the grandson of the exuberant protagonist Barrington Jedidiah Walker (played by Lennie James).

Lennie James as Barrington Walker in Mr Loverman (Image credit: BBC)

Teasing the plot the makers say: "Barrington Jedidiah Walker, Barry to his mates, is a seventy-four year old, Antiguan born, exuberant Hackney personality, renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits. Carmel, his wife of 50 years, senses that Barry has been cheating on her with other women. Little does she know what’s really going on: a secret, passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris.

"Now facing the final chapter of his life, Barry has big choices to make that will force his whole family to question their futures."

Other cast announced include Sharon D. Clarke (Doctor Who, Informer), Ariyon Bakare (Life, His Dark Materials), Tamara Lawrance (Get Millie Black, Time series 2) and Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe, Stephen).

Faye Ward, Executive Producer for Fable Pictures who's making the drama, says: "We are so excited to bring together this tremendous wealth of acting talent across the board. It’s a dream come true and we can’t wait for audiences to see Bernardine's story brought to life."

Tahj Miles was hugely popular on Death in Paradise as Marlon Pryce, who became a key member of the team. He started out as wayward character, but gradually began to take the job of being an officer seriously and won the respect of DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little). It was something of a shock when the character departed Saint Marie to look after his sister.

But now fans will have a chance to see Tahj in Mr Loverman. The drama was filmed in and around London and also in Antigua. The series is due to be released on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.