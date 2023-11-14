Exclusive: Is this the name of the Harry Potter TV series? Star of the films drops a big hint

We've been desperate to know what the Harry Potter TV series will be called ever since Max confirmed the project was in the works earlier this year.

But now we think we might have uncovered an important clue in the quest to discover much-anticipated show's name!

Max described the project as a "decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for... The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much-loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years."

J.K. Rowling will be acting as executive producer on the live-action series, which will be based on all seven books in her series published between 1997 and 2007.

However one man who's on first name terms with Rowling is former stuntman David Holmes, who broke his neck and was paralysed from the chest down when a stunt went wrong during rehearsals for the seventh film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part One, in January 2009.

David Holmes in Sky documentary The Boy Who Lived (Image credit: HBO Documentary Films)

Everyone in the cast and crew of the hit franchise was devastated, but the film's leading man Daniel Radcliffe was especially heartbroken, as the pair had built up a close friendship during their time working together.

Radcliffe even produced and appearing in an upcoming film telling David's story David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived and when we spoke to David in an exclusive chat, he hinted The Boy Who Lived could ALSO be the name of the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

"I'm very fortunate to be able to have correspondence with one of the literary giants of the modern age," David told What to Watch, when we asked about his relationship with J.K. Rowling. "HBO are remaking the series and they would obviously like to keep the title because it's the first chapter of the first book."

"So on our journey to make this film, instead of getting permission for the title through HBO and Warner Brothers, I was very fortunate to be able to go straight to the top!"

David's film will tell the story of his young life, his time on the Harry Potter franchise and how his life has changed since the 2009 accident.

"Back in 2009 there was a young audience that was very invested in the Harry Potter story," explains David. "I knew it was a beautiful thing for a lot of people and my story isn’t the most positive thing to be associated with it. But now I think that audience has grown up and is discovering it again with their kids, so it felt like the right time to share my journey."

Daniel Radcliffe and David Holmes (Image credit: HBO Documentary Films)

The film features some remarkable archive footage and interviews with many of David's friends, including Marc Mailley, a fellow stuntman who reluctantly stepped in to replace David after his injury.

"The stunt world is hyper masculine," says David. "But to see men like Daniel and Marc sharing their emotions on screen in this film is really important. I hope the film shows it’s okay to be vulnerable around your loved ones!"

Over the following years David has had several more operations as he started to lose movement in his arms, with only his left arm still working properly, yet remains determined to live life to the full.

"It's a mild inconvenience," he laughs. "But I’m still alive and I want to get a lot done in whatever time and whatever function I can. I'm not ready to roll over just yet!"

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived is available from November 15 on the HBO channel and Max online in the US and from Saturday November 18 in the UK, via Sky Documentaries and NOW.