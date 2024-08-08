Fan favorite Brendan Fraser adventure movie streaming on Tubi

A true 90s classic, The Mummy is now streaming for free on Tubi, rejoice! This is a boon for fans of the classic Brendan Fraser adventure movie (which honestly consists of most millennials) and is great timing, as The Mummy celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024.

Watching The Mummy on Tubi is incredibly easy, as you can access the free, ad-supported streaming platform as an app on a smart TV or connected device as well as directly online. No membership is required. The only thing you'll have to deal with is intermittent ads, but that's a small price to pay (literally just your patience) to enjoy The Mummy right now.

Released in 1999, The Mummy stars Fraser as Rick O'Connell, an American expat who is recruited by a librarian, Evelyn (Rachel Weisz), and her brother Jonathan (John Hannah) as they seek to find treasure and ancient artifacts in the mythical ancient Egyptian city of Hamunaptra. However, what they find is an ancient curse that through their missteps awakens a mummy, Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), with incredible powers that can wreak havoc on the world.

One reason why I think The Mummy has such a special place in the hearts of many people of my generation is that it feels like our classic adventure movie. While millennials had Indiana Jones playing on TV and on home video (VHS or DVD) — heck, many were even old enough to see Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in movie theaters — Fraser's Rick O’Connell was a brand new iteration. He was funny, tough and easy to root for as he led the way in this big screen adventure.

And what an adventure it was. Very loosely based on The Mummy movie that came out in 1932, 1999's The Mummy is the perfect blend of action, comedy and horror; not an easy feat to pull off.

The Mummy got a small re-release in movie theaters to help celebrate its 25th anniversary earlier in 2024 and it is streaming on Peacock right now as well. But Tubi is far and away the easiest way to rewatch The Mummy right now. And if you're interested, you can make it a double feature as its sequel, The Mummy Returns, is also available on Tubi.

Watch the trailer for The Mummy right here:

