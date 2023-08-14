Fans prefer Big Brother season 25 live feeds: show is "incredibly boring"

As fans celebration Big Brother season 25, it's easier than ever to tune into the Big Brother live feeds for free on Pluto TV or through a subscription to Paramount Plus. With more eyes on the 24/7 live feeds, fans are expressing frustration that the weekly episodes of the show are "boring" compared to what happens throughout the day and night on the live feeds.

The Big Brother live feeds have been available to fans since the show's second season and was a major selling point when CBS All Access (now Paramount Plus) was in its infancy. With dozens of cameras throughout the house, fans can choose one of four camera views to watch, or a "quad view" with four cameras going at once, to see what the Houseguests are doing throughout the day and night.

One of the challenges that CBS faces with Big Brother is condensing days and days of 24/7 live feeds into three hours of television. Technically, it's less than three hours because the Thursday episode is live (on the East Coast) and features the live eviction and competition for the new Head of Household.

As dedicated fans are quick to point out, they can watch the live feeds and know what's happening days in advance:

we saw the noms 3 days ago

CBS is using the same Big Brother formula that has been employed since the show's inception, with three weekly episodes. But maybe it's time for a change. Maybe the show needs to find a way to incorporate more content from the live feeds because, honestly, it's those late night conversations that are far more interesting than anything the show edits and puts together in a package.

There's also the issue of trying to fit all of the Big Brother cast members into each episode, especially in the beginning when there are so many Houseguests to keep track of.

It seems like every season there are 1 or 2 people who don't seem to exist in the beginning. I think her name Mecole or something like that?

After 25 seasons of the beloved reality show, it seems like Big Brother is due for an overhaul. Perhaps instead of trying to fit so much into three episodes, Big Brother should adopt the Love Island season 5 playbook. Love Island airs six episodes per week, allowing fans to get a better sense of what's going on without sacrificing so much action from the live feeds.

so many good moments from the feeds and you manage to make this show incredibly boring on TV get new editors you cant possibly think an episode like today is good enough to put out?

I like to say it's the best game in reality competition tv but also the worst show in reality competition tv.

Big Brother season 25 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT and on Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT.