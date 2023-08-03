Nothing says summertime like Big Brother on CBS, and part of the fun is being able to watch the action 24/7 from the live feeds. This summer you have some options when it comes to watching the Big Brother season 25 live feeds, and one of the options is available to you for free.

If you're new to Big Brother live feeds, they're a way to watch what's happening inside the Big Brother house without having to wait for the show to air on CBS. You can watch the live feeds any time of day or night, and for dedicated fans it's a way to find out who won (and lost) competitions in advance. And yes, that also means you can even watch the Big Brother season 25 cast while they're sleeping.

There are four camera feeds at any given time that are available to watch, or you can tune into the "quad" view, which features all four cameras on one split-screen. Word to the wise, the quad view is great to watch but hard to hear, as it has all four audio feeds going at the same time, making it difficult to discern individual conversations.

Ready to watch the Big Brother season 25 live feeds? Here's what you need to know!

How to watch the Big Brother season 25 live feeds for free

This season the Big Brother live feeds are available to stream for free on Pluto TV, the free ad-supported streaming platform owned by the Paramount Streaming division. Pluto TV is home to hundreds of channels featuring TV shows, movies and news programs, with 24/7 channels dedicated to CBS and Paramount content.

Pluto TV makes it incredibly easy to access the Big Brother live feeds. From the channel menu, scroll down until you see the category for "Big Brother Live Feeds" and there you'll find a channel dedicated to each camera feed plus the quad view.

Keep in mind that there will be periodic commercial interruptions to this version of the live feeds, which can often come right in the middle of conversations.

Other ways to watch the Big Brother season 25 live feeds

You can also access the live feeds through a subscription to Paramount Plus.

The live feeds are listed under Big Brother in the "Shows" section, and from there you can choose which camera feed you want to watch.

A subscription to Paramount Plus will not only give you commercial-free access to the live feeds, but you'll also be able to watch episodes of Big Brother season 25. As an added bonus, you can also watch all 25 seasons of the show if you want to take a deep dive into BB history and see how far the show has come in 23 years.