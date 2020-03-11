Fathom Events presents 'Steven Universe: The Movie' Sing-a-Long Event

Source: Cartoon Network (Image credit: Cartoon Network)

What you need to know • Steven Universe: The Movie is coming to theaters for one night only. • On March 23, 2020, in select theaters, Fathom Events will be hosting a Sing-a-Long version of this movie. • A new episode of Steven Universe Future will also make its world premiere following the movie.

Steven Universe — the award-winning, groundbreaking show from Cartoon Network — had five incredible seasons, an epilogue series, countless books and comics, and a feature-length movie. Now, Steven Universe is coming soon to select theaters for one very special evening. Steven Universe: the Movie will be featured in select theaters nationwide for one night only through Fathom Events .

This special showing will be in a Sing-a-Long format, allowing fans to sing together through over a dozen songs. Featuring songs composed by Rebecca Sugar, Estelle, Gallant, Chance the Rapper, and more; and performed by Patti LuPone, Uzo Aduba, Estelle, and more, this movie is driven by powerful music, just like the show it came from.

Following the end of the movie, viewers will also get to see the world premiere of an episode of Steven Universe Future four days before it airs on television. This will be the first of the final four episodes to Steven Universe Future, the epilogue series set to end this month, and with it, conclude the tale of Steven Universe. If you've fallen behind on Steven Universe Future, be sure to check out our Guide on How to Watch Steven Universe Future if you've cut the cord.

Tickets are on sale now and are sure to sell out fast, so be sure to gets yours before it's too late. This Fathom Event promises to be an evening of fun and music for all fans of all ages.