How to watch Steven Universe Future if you've cut the cord

Steven Universe Future has concluded, but if you've cut the cord, you might be wondering how you can see it without resorting to piracy. Well, no worries. The only pirate here is Lars (bingo bongo!). There are lots of options for you to watch Steven Universe Future without cable, and I'm here to walk you through each.

Hulu Live TV Hulu delivers hundreds of hours of awesome television shows and movies, including exclusives like The Handmaid's Tale that you can't watch anywhere else. It's also a great way to watch Steven Universe Future.



What is Steven Universe Future anyway?

Steven Universe is a groundbreaking show which wrapped up its fifth and final season back in January, 2019. Having been nominated for five Emmys and five Annie Awards, and having won both a Peabody Award and a GLAAD Media Award, it has literally changed the game for children's programming.

And now, the story continues in a mini-series called Steven Universe Future. Set five years after the conclusion of the series and just after the events of the Steven Universe Movie, Steven Universe Future is tying up loose ends. It is giving fans a glimpse into how Steven's life is going now that he no longer has to worry about saving both the earth and the galaxy. The first four episodes aired on December 7, 2019, and the final four episodes concluded the tale of Steven Universe on March 27, 2020.

You can watch the trailer here:

Steven Universe Future had 20 episodes:

"Little Homeschool" December 7, 2019 "Guidance" December 7, 2019 "Rose Buds" December 7, 2019 "Volleyball" December 7, 2019 "Bluebird" December 14, 2019 "A Very Special Episode" December 14, 2019 "Snow Day" December 21, 2019 "Why So Blue?" December 21, 2019 "Little Graduation" December 28, 2019 "Prickly Pair" December 28, 2019 In Dreams March 6, 2020 Bismuth Casual March 6, 2020 Together Forever March 13, 2020 Growing Pains March 13, 2020 Mr. Universe March 20, 2020 Fragments March 20, 2020 Homeworld Bound March 27, 2020 Everything's Fine March 27, 2020 I am my Monster March 27, 2020 The Future March 27, 2020

Cartoon Network also shared the following clip, teasing the upcoming episodes:

How do I watch Steven Universe Future without cable?

Fortunately, there are lots of options to stream Steven Universe Future. Some services let you stream live TV, as well as services that will sell both individual episodes and entire seasons.

Stream through a TV replacement service

There are two great services you can use to stream all sorts of live TV if you'd rather watch Steven Universe Future once and be done with it. With 60+ channels including Cartoon Network, Hulu Live TV costs $45 a month and offers a one week free trial. YouTube TV has the Cartoon Network channel (as well as 70+ other channels) for just $50 a month. They're also currently offering an extended three week trial period if you sign up this week only.

Purchase episodes or whole seasons

Two excellent services sell Steven Universe Future by the episode or by the whole season. Amazon Prime Video is a great option if you're not interested in other Cartoon Network shows. This service allows you to buy individual episodes ($2 SD/$3 HD) or entire seasons ($15 SD/ $20 HD). With comparable pricing to Amazon Prime Video, iTunes also offers Steven Universe Future in both individual episodes and seasons.

Hulu Live TV

The cost: $45 a month after a one-week free trial

Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Channels on Hulu Live TV: Cartoon Network, Disney, Disney XD, and others.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

Watch YouTube TV on Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS, and Android

Channels on YouTube TV: Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Disney, and more.

Amazon Prime Video

The cost: $2 per episode or $15 per season for SD, $3 per episode or $20 per season HD

Watch Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and most smart TVs

iTunes

The cost: $2 per episode or $15 per season for SD, $3 per episode or $20 per season HD

Watch iTunes on Apple TV, iOS, and select other devices

iTunes You can make Steven Universe Future a permanent addition to your iTunes library for as little as $2 an episode in SD. Watch and stream it as often as you want.



What happened in Steven Universe Future?

While you can still use iTunes or Amazon Prime Video to purchase the episodes you've missed, if you'd just like a recap before watching the next episodes, here it is. Beware, there are spoilers ahead!