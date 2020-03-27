How to watch Steven Universe Future if you've cut the cord
By Casian Holly
Steven Universe Future is over but you can still watch it all
Steven Universe Future has concluded, but if you've cut the cord, you might be wondering how you can see it without resorting to piracy. Well, no worries. The only pirate here is Lars (bingo bongo!). There are lots of options for you to watch Steven Universe Future without cable, and I'm here to walk you through each.
Hulu Live TV
Hulu delivers hundreds of hours of awesome television shows and movies, including exclusives like The Handmaid's Tale that you can't watch anywhere else. It's also a great way to watch Steven Universe Future.
What is Steven Universe Future anyway?
Steven Universe is a groundbreaking show which wrapped up its fifth and final season back in January, 2019. Having been nominated for five Emmys and five Annie Awards, and having won both a Peabody Award and a GLAAD Media Award, it has literally changed the game for children's programming.
And now, the story continues in a mini-series called Steven Universe Future. Set five years after the conclusion of the series and just after the events of the Steven Universe Movie, Steven Universe Future is tying up loose ends. It is giving fans a glimpse into how Steven's life is going now that he no longer has to worry about saving both the earth and the galaxy. The first four episodes aired on December 7, 2019, and the final four episodes concluded the tale of Steven Universe on March 27, 2020.
You can watch the trailer here:
Steven Universe Future had 20 episodes:
- "Little Homeschool" December 7, 2019
- "Guidance" December 7, 2019
- "Rose Buds" December 7, 2019
- "Volleyball" December 7, 2019
- "Bluebird" December 14, 2019
- "A Very Special Episode" December 14, 2019
- "Snow Day" December 21, 2019
- "Why So Blue?" December 21, 2019
- "Little Graduation" December 28, 2019
- "Prickly Pair" December 28, 2019
- In Dreams March 6, 2020
- Bismuth Casual March 6, 2020
- Together Forever March 13, 2020
- Growing Pains March 13, 2020
- Mr. Universe March 20, 2020
- Fragments March 20, 2020
- Homeworld Bound March 27, 2020
- Everything's Fine March 27, 2020
- I am my Monster March 27, 2020
- The Future March 27, 2020
Cartoon Network also shared the following clip, teasing the upcoming episodes:
How do I watch Steven Universe Future without cable?
Fortunately, there are lots of options to stream Steven Universe Future. Some services let you stream live TV, as well as services that will sell both individual episodes and entire seasons.
Stream through a TV replacement service
There are two great services you can use to stream all sorts of live TV if you'd rather watch Steven Universe Future once and be done with it. With 60+ channels including Cartoon Network, Hulu Live TV costs $45 a month and offers a one week free trial. YouTube TV has the Cartoon Network channel (as well as 70+ other channels) for just $50 a month. They're also currently offering an extended three week trial period if you sign up this week only.
Purchase episodes or whole seasons
Two excellent services sell Steven Universe Future by the episode or by the whole season. Amazon Prime Video is a great option if you're not interested in other Cartoon Network shows. This service allows you to buy individual episodes ($2 SD/$3 HD) or entire seasons ($15 SD/ $20 HD). With comparable pricing to Amazon Prime Video, iTunes also offers Steven Universe Future in both individual episodes and seasons.
Hulu Live TV
- The cost: $45 a month after a one-week free trial
- Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Channels on Hulu Live TV: Cartoon Network, Disney, Disney XD, and others.
More on Hulu Live TV:
- Hulu with Live TV Plans and Pricing
- What's new on Hulu this month
Hulu Live TV
Hulu delivers hundreds of hours of awesome television shows and movies, including exclusives like The Handmaid's Tale that you can't watch anywhere else. It's also a great way to watch Steven Universe Future.
YouTube TV
- The cost: $50 a month after a free trial
- Watch YouTube TV on Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS, and Android
- Channels on YouTube TV: Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Disney, and more.
More on YouTube TV:
YouTube TV
YouTube TV offers 70+ channels, including Cartoon Network. It's a great way to keep up with your favorite shows, including Steven Universe Future after you've cut the cord.
Amazon Prime Video
- The cost: $2 per episode or $15 per season for SD, $3 per episode or $20 per season HD
- Watch Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and most smart TVs
Amazon Prime Video
You can make Steven Universe Future a permanent addition to your Amazon Prime Video library for as little as $2 an episode. Watch and stream it as often as you want.
iTunes
- The cost: $2 per episode or $15 per season for SD, $3 per episode or $20 per season HD
- Watch iTunes on Apple TV, iOS, and select other devices
iTunes
You can make Steven Universe Future a permanent addition to your iTunes library for as little as $2 an episode in SD. Watch and stream it as often as you want.
What happened in Steven Universe Future?
While you can still use iTunes or Amazon Prime Video to purchase the episodes you've missed, if you'd just like a recap before watching the next episodes, here it is. Beware, there are spoilers ahead!
- Little Homeschool : Upon healing a previously corrupted Gem (Cherry Quartz), Steven introduces her to her new life on Earth. He takes her to the Little Homeschool, a Gem educational facility where Gems can learn how to live on earth and how to live free of the Diamonds' control. Here we see many other previously corrupted Gems taking classes and building new lives for themselves. Steven also confronts the one Gem who refuses his help, Jasper. Jasper challenges Steven to a fight, during which his body is encompassed in pink light, and new powers manifest. Once he beats Jasper, Steven asks her to teach him, in hopes of better understanding this new power.
- Guidance : Amethyst has been busy with the students of Little Homeschool helping these Gems to find jobs around Beach City. When she tells Steven about her successes, Steven worries that all the jobs these Gems have taken up are exactly the same as their jobs when the Diamonds were in control and tries to force everyone out of their comfort zone. One destroyed plane, a crashed roller coaster, and a Smoky Quartz fusion with a brand new power later, Steven has learned that he has to trust the Gems to make their own choices, even if those choices aren't all that dissimilar from the lives they had before.
- Rose Buds : This episode opens with Steven trying to find a place for his mother's painting, having come to the conclusion that he doesn't want her looming over him anymore. Before he can settle on a place, a visit from the Zoomans brings Steven to meet the many Rose Quartzes that had been bubbled in the wake of his mother pretending to be one. Clearly uncomfortable with the situation, Steven forces himself to be as friendly and inviting as possible until a trio of Rose Quartzes end up having a slumber party in his home. After an abrupt conflict, the four of them realize that they have a lot in common, all having to live in the shadow of the Gem who made them. Now, as something like siblings, the Rose Quartzes return to the Zoo while Steven decides that the best place for his mother's painting is in Lion's Mane.
- Volleyball : Having set up a clinic for injured Gems, Steven is putting his healing powers to good use. However, when Pink's original Pearl comes to him, looking for him to heal the scars on her face, he finds himself unable to do so. With some help from our Pearl, Steven, Pearl, and Pink's original Pearl, nicknamed "Volleyball" travel to The Reef: the facility where Pearls are created, upgraded, and repaired. When the Reef is unable to repair Volleyball's scars, the truth about how she got them comes to light. Unable to deal with the reveal that his mother was responsible, Steven's body is overtaken by pink light again, and he lashes out, causing the Reef to attempt to rejuvenate Pearl and Volleyball. The pair of Pearls fuse and, along with Steven, break out of the Reef before it can harm any of them. Fused, the pair of Pearls can learn the full story of Pink Diamond's tumultuous past and begin healing from the damage it left on them.
- Bluebird : A new fusion comes to earth, Bluebird Azurite, the combination of Aquamarine and Eyeball the Ruby. Immediately, Steven finds himself being pranked in the most peculiar of ways and struggling to trust that Bluebird is sincere in her desire to build a new life on earth. After many misunderstandings, Steven finally accepts that Bluebird is sincere only for her to turn on him and hurt Greg. Pearl, Amethyst, and Garnet fuse to squash Bluebird apart, and Aquamarine and Eyeball make their escape.
- A Very Special Episode : When Steven has overlapping commitments as both Rainbow 2.0 and Sunstone, he finds himself exhausted trying to keep up with both. As Onion's babysitter, Rainbow 2.0 demonstrates Mary Poppin's like powers and song, bringing to life Onion's toys and delighting the child with his magical umbrella. As the head of the Gem safety class, Sunstone teaches Gems valuable lessons on safety. Without Steven, both Pearl and Garnet struggle to do either. Finally, Steven collapses. The camera pans out, revealing that the entire thing was a "Geminar" about over-committing Sunstone provides an 80's after-school-cartoon message for viewers.
- Snow Day : The Snowpocalypse strikes and forces Steven to cancels classes at Little Homeschool. However, instead of enjoying the day playing with the Gems, watching cartoons, and eating all the junk food he did as a kid, Steven's focus is on his current responsibilities. In hopes of getting Steven out of his bubble, the Gems challenge him to a game of Steven-tag in which Steven will be required to shapeshift back into "Classic Steven" should they catch him. When the game finally ends, Steven vents all his frustrations about how the Gems still see him as the kid he used to be. The Gems apologize but also let Steven know they love him just the way he is and are more than happy to update how they spend time together.
- Why so Blue? : When reports of a pair of Lapis Lazuli still terraforming reach Steven, he and our Lapis travel to an alien planet to stop them. Steven and classic Lapis try to convince these other Lapis that there are enjoyable ways to spend their time that don't involve literally destroying planets, but it just doesn't seem to sink in. Lapis loses her temper because they remind her so much of herself and physically puts a stop to their threats. Realizing what she is doing, she apologizes, and she and Steven return to earth with the promise that the pair of Lapis won't destroy any more planets. As Lapis explains to Steven why she is so frustrated with herself, one of the new Lapis warps in and asks to join Little Homeschool.
- Little Graduation : When picking up a graduation cake from Lar's bakery, Steven runs into Sadie who he hasn't had a chance to catch up with in a long time. He finds out that Lars and Sadie are no longer together and that Sadie has moved on with another musician, non-binary Shep, who she met on the road. When Steven confronts Lars, Lars insists he is happy for them and that he will be returning to space anyway. Steven then finds out that Sadie Killer and the Suspects are breaking up as well, with Sadie and Shep forming a new musical duo. Deeply distressed that so much has changed when he wasn't around, Steven confronts both of them at the graduation and nearly crushes them all to death with an uncontrollable new power. He learns that a lot has happened while he was away and that much of it was private, only between Lars and Sadie. Though it is hard to accept, Steven apologizes and tries to be happy for his friends as they take the next steps in their lives.
- Prickly Pair : Still struggling with the changes in his friends, people moving away, and no longer running Little Homeschool, Steven takes up gardening. Unfortunately, he projects all his struggles with his friends and family on the plants he is growing, including a cactus that he accidentally brings to life. The cactus begins taking the shape of Steven and even repeating his deepest fears and hurt feelings. Steven tries to hide Cactus Steven from the Gems, not wanting them to know the things he said while he felt like he was alone before he finally realizes that Cactus Steven is reflecting him and the only way to stop it is with love and acceptance. Though he stops Cactus Steven's rampage, Steven is still left deeply upset and chooses not to talk with the Gems about any of it.
- In Dreams : One of Steven and Peridot's favorite shows, Camp Pining Hearts, is brought back after years off air. However, neither Steven nor Peridot care for the new direction the show has taken. Then, upon discovering that Steven's dreams can broadcast directly to the TV, they decide to rewrite the show. Unfortunately, Steven's dreams take weird turns and the stress of trying to get the show just right wears down on Steven. He eventually reveals that he just wanted an excuse to spend time with Peridot. She wakes him up and apologizes. They then watch the rest of the Camp Pining Hearts reboot, making fun of it together.
- Bismuth Casual When Pearl invites Bistmuth to go rollerskating to learn how to forge human relationships, Steven and Connie come along for some fun of their own. However, things don't really go how any of them had planned. Connie runs into friends fro her cram school who Steven cannot seem to connect with. Meanwhile, Pearl introduces Bismuth to a handful of humans and wanders off to make more friends of her own. After stuggling around the rink once, Bismuth and Steven have a heart-to-heart in which Bismuth reveals she only came along because she wanted to spend time with Pearl. When Steven confesses his own struggles, Bismuth points out that Pearl invited Bismuth to meet new people but Connie genuinely just wanted to spend time with Steven. Steven and Connie fuse, and Stevonnie shows up everyone with some incredible moves.
- Together Forever : Connie has a very clear vision of her future and Steven wants to make sure he's a part of it. Unfortunately, when he seeks advice from Ruby and Sapphire on how to do that, he ends up proposing to Connie with a very sweet song and a picnic on the beach where they first met. Not only does he ask Connie to marry him but suggests that they should live as Stevonnie, go to college as them, and simply stop being Steven and Connie. When Connie explains that they're too young to take such a huge step, Steven pretends he is okay, but he very clearly is not okay. He goes Pink again and ends up crying on the beach until Garnet comes to talk. She explains that nothing she could have told him would have prevented him from proposing.
- Growing Pains : The day after his failed proposal, Steven finds his body going through some very unusual changes. Parts of him suddenly grow or stretch, and his whole body keeps going Pink at the slightest provocation. Connie calls, during which Steven is unable to keep his body from shifting. When she insists that he see a doctor, Connie calls in a favor from her mother who is able to examine Steven at the hospital. While none of his test results are particularly normal, what Dr. Maheswaren finds most concerning are the signs of severe trauma all over his skeleton. When she asks him about this, he reveals a childhood of near constant trauma that she believes is what's causing his current problems. Greg shows up just in time help calm Steven down, after the revelation that he had proposed to Connie leaves him too big to fit in the room. Greg get Steven home and they have a long overdue heart-to-heart.
- Mr. Universe : Greg takes Steven on a road trip to find himself, after revealing that he had no idea who he was at Steven's age either. This leads the pair to an old song from which Greg took the name Mr. Universe, and an old house where Greg once lived. Steven finds pictures and letters, leading Greg to explain how he chose to leave his parents' home and start a life with the freedoms he never had as a child. In his frustration at missing out on a normal, secure childhood, Steven crashes the van.
- Fragments : Unable to bring himself to seek help from the Crystal Gems, Steven returns to the woods to ask Jasper for help. After a day of training and some pretty noticeable changes, Steven and Jasper have their rematch to a shocking conclusion. Steven rushes back home and to the bathroom, where vials from each of the Diamonds wait. He pours the entirety of each vial into the tub, along with his own tears and is able to restore the fragments of Jasper's shattered Gem. Upon realizing that Steven shattered her, Jasper bows to him, acknowledging him as her Diamond.
- Homeworld Bound : Convinced that no one on Earth can help him, Steven returns to Homeworld, seeking help from the Diamonds. There, he runs into Spinel who takes him to see each of the Diamonds for help. Yellow is found restoring shattered Gems who she'd used in her cluster experiments. She explains that she can alter any Gem's physical form, but when Steven explains that it's not his body that's the problem, she sends him to Blue. Blue explains that she can use her powers to make any Gem happy and content. When Steven insists that he doesn't want to feel better, but rather be better, she sends him off to White. White reveals that she is now using her powers to let Gems control her. When she allows Steven to do so, his own anger and fear take over causing him to try to force White to hurt herself. When he realizes what he is doing, Steven runs from the Diamonds as well.
- Everything's Fine : After warping back home, Steven gets a call from Connie. He insists that everything is fine and quickly finds a reason to end the call. Steven proceeds to pretend that everything is fine, despite being unable to shift back to his human appearance. With diamonds in his eyes, he goes back to Little Homeschool and makes a mess of several classes. He returns home to find Connie, Greg, and the Crystal Gems all waiting for him, ready for an intervention. Despite his insistance that everything is fine, his powers display what actually happened over the last several days on Connie's phone. Steven breaks down, insisting he is a fraud and a monster, just like his mother, and Steven transforms into an actual monster.
- I am my Monster : While Bismuth and Peridot attempt to clean up the mess Steven made of Little Homeschool, the ground begins to shake. Steven, now transformed into a gigantic pink Kaiju, looms over the city, threatening destruction. They join up with the Crystal Gems, ready to fight this monster only for Garnet to reveal that the monster is Steven. The Crystal Gems fuse to form Alexandrite, who attempts to restrain Steven without any luck. Lapis is able to restrain Steven somewhat better using chains of water, when the Diamonds arrive. None of the Diamonds are any more successful in reaching Steven and his next outburst forces even Garnet to unfuse. Even the Cluster is unable to hold Steven back. Each of the Gems, Greg, Spinel, and even the Diamonds blame themselves for Steven's condition, before Connie shuts them all down. She insists it is each of their faults but they need to stop making it about them. Right now, Steven needs the one thing they all had, that he has never had: himself. Connie tells them they all need to put aside their own feelings for the moment and give Steven the support he has always given them.
- The Future : A few months have passed since the events of I am my Monster , and Steven reveals that he's finally gone into therapy. He talks with Connie who asks him how everyone took the news that he is leaving. Steven reveals that he hasn't told the Gems yet because he doesn't know how they'll react. He explains that they've been so overprotective of him since his meltdown. He decides to tell them using homemade Cookie Cat ice creams, prompting the Gems to sing the Cookie Cat ice cream jingle. When they get to the line "He left his family behind", Steven confesses to the Gems that he is leaving Beach City. Instead of being upset, the Gems are all happy for him, expressing their pride in how he's grown. Steven seems put off by this and proceeds to give gifts to his other Gem friends, all of whom (even Jasper!) seem more upset by him leaving than his family. As Steven is driving away, he stops and returns, in tears, demanding to know why they all seem fine. This causes the Gems to also break down into tears, confessing that they were just trying to be supportive. After a good cry, Steven finally leaves Beach City, ready to start the next chapter in his life.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.