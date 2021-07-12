'FBOY Island' premieres July 29 on HBO Max

Don't let the poster fool you — FBOY Island is all about the boys. Specifically, the new dating show on HBO Max is all about separating the men from the FBoy. And it premieres on July 29.

The 10-episode season is hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser and was created by The Bachelor's Elan Gale. Sam Dean (12 Dates of Christmas, Love is Blind) serves as showrunner for HBO Max.

There's no pretense over the premise of this dating game. Three women — Nakia Renee, CJ Franco and Sarah Emig — move to a tropical island and are joined by some two dozen men. Half of them are self-proclaimed "nice guys" who are looking for love.

And the other half are "FBoys" who are just there "to compete for cold, hard cash." And presumably absolutely nothing else.

Says HBO Max:

"The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who the women ultimately choose. FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?"

The first three episodes of FBOY Island will drop on July 29, followed by three more on Aug. 5, with the final four episodes landing a week later. That's 10 episodes over three weeks, which should be plenty of time to figure out who's who, right?

HBO Max is the streaming service from HBO that includes a number of originals that you can't get on the legacy service. It has the exact same price, though — $14.99 a month for the ad-free model — and also includes all that legacy HBO content. There's also a $9.99-a-month version that includes advertising and misses out on some of the features that make HBO Max special.