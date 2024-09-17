First look at Endeavour star Shaun Evans in new serial killer true crime drama

Here's a first look (above) at Endeavour star Shaun Evans playing a serial killer in the upcoming ITV true crime drama Until I Kill You.

The four-parter, which promises to be one of the best ITV dramas of the year, sees Evans, famous for playing Endeavour Morse, teaming up with Motherland's Anna Maxwell Martin.

Until I Kill You tells the remarkable story of Delia Balmer (Anna Maxwell Martin), who survived a near-fatal relationship with murderer John Sweeney (Shaun Evans). It is based on her book, which is released in November, suggesting that's when the drama will air, although ITV has yet to confirm a date.

Shaun Evans in Endeavour (Image credit: Mammoth/ITV)

Shaun Evans says: "I've previously worked with World Productions [producers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard] and ITV separately, so I'm looking forward to joining forces to tell this story. A story that is quite rightly told through the victim's lens, Delia. We have an excellent script from Nick Stevens and I couldn't be more delighted to work with Anna."

Anna Maxwell Martin says: "Telling an important story with the excellent team from World Productions, producer Ken Horn, director Julia Ford and a brilliant cast is always an exciting proposition! As it is brought to life by Nick Stevens, hopefully, we will do Delia due diligence."

Anna Maxwell Martin in Motherland (Image credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

Opening in 1991, agent nurse Delia meets fellow free-spirit John Sweeney in a local pub. ITV says: "As the relationship develops, Sweeney's artistic, anti-establishment persona gives way to a darker side, culminating in a series of violent attacks on Delia, during which he tells her he killed his former girlfriend and disposed of her body in an Amsterdam canal.

"Sweeney is arrested but, due to a catastrophic failure by the court to realise how dangerous he is, granted bail. He immediately pursues Delia and subjects her to a horrific, near-fatal attack. She survives, but Sweeney evades capture and disappears.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Shattered by the trauma and injuries inflicted by Sweeney, Delia bravely seeks to rebuild her life. But Sweeney returns seven years later and is arrested for the murder of another girlfriend in North London. Delia’s fragile recovery is shattered all over again as she has to face Sweeney in open court, her testimony vital to the prosecution case against him."

Shaun Evans then will be showing a very different acting side to the one we saw in Endeavour, which ended in 2023. You can still catch Endeavour on ITVX along with Inspector Morse.