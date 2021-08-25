FIRST LOOK: Shocking new 'Holby City' trailer reveals killer Cameron's sinister plot!

Holby City got a blast from the past on Tuesday night when murdering medic Cameron Dunn returned. That’s right, folks, Dr Death is back! And a new trailer for the BBC medical drama reveals he intends to make his presence felt in a BIG way.

The trailer recaps on Tuesday night’s episode, where Chloe Godard (Amy Lennox) came face-to-face with Cameron - played by Nic Jackman - for the first time since he was arrested and sent to prison for killing a string of patients.

Chloe had previously pleaded with Eli (Davood Ghadami) to look elsewhere for a suitable patient for his pioneering stent trial. But, with everything riding on the trial being a success and time fast running out, her request was denied.

Chloe has grave concerns about Cameron being at the hospital. Will anyone listen? (Image credit: BBC)

So when Cameron turned up, Chloe knew she had to put any anger she felt towards him to one side and help save his life…

Although Cameron appeared desperately frail, Chloe still didn’t trust him and was convinced he was up to something, especially when he pulled her close and threatened her.

Even from his hospital bed, Cameron still manages to torment Chloe. (Image credit: BBC)

And Chloe's suspicions were confirmed when, at the end of the episode, Cameron had faked his own death and escaped!

The trailer reveals that, in next week's episode, Cameron is lurking in the dimly lit basement of the hospital. But what’s he planning?

What sinister games does Cameron Dunn have planned? (Image credit: BBC)

You can watch the new trailer below, and it seems that Cameron's sinister games have only just begun...

To find out, tune into Holby City next Tuesday to watch the drama unfold…

Holby City continues Tuesday at 7.50pm on BBC1.