‘Free Guy’ streaming on Disney Plus starting Feb. 23

Free Guy helped to bring many moviegoers back to the theaters this past summer, with the Ryan Reynolds-led video game-inspired movie proving to be a surprise hit with both critics and audiences. Now, after a long wait since Free Guy’s August release, the movie is going to be getting its official streaming debut. Disney has announced that Free Guy will be available to stream on Disney Plus starting on Feb. 23.

Reynolds stars as Guy, a bank teller who discovers that he is actually a background player in an open-world video game. With the help of a real-life gamer, Guy decides to rewrite his own story to become the hero before his entire virtual world is shut down for good. In addition to Reynolds, Free Guy stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, The Last Duel), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Bad Trip), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts) and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), while Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Night at the Museum) directed.

In addition to its box office success ($330 million worldwide), Free Guy has received some accolades as well. It recently won a People’s Choice Award for The Comedy Movie of 2021 and has been nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Comedy.

In What to Watch’s review of Free Guy, reviewer Amelia Emberwing called it “kind, funny and a delight of a film,” adding it is not what you’d initially expect but something you’ll love.

Free Guy will stream exclusively on Disney Plus as of its February launch, though it is currently available to rent digitally or you can buy Free Guy on 4K, Blu-ray or DVD.

Once Free Guy is on Disney Plus, you will need to be a Disney Plus subscriber to stream it. A Disney Plus subscription costs $7.99 per month ($79.99 for a full year) as a standalone service, but it can be bundled with Hulu and ESPN Plus for a single monthly fee of $13.99 or, starting Dec. 21, will be automatically included as part of Hulu with Live TV.