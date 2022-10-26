From Scratch fans give rom-com fans a big warning

We're sure many people have heard of From Scratch, the new series taking Netflix by storm. Based on a true story, the show follows Amy (Zoe Saldaña) and Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea) on their journey of love as they try to navigate their complex family dynamics, the ups and downs of their careers and unexpected personal tragedy. Looking to Netflix, the streamer describes the From Scratch synopsis by stating:

"An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents."

With all of that said, there are those would-be viewers who are preparing to watch the series under the guise that From Scratch is somehow a run-of-the-mill romantic comedy. However, those that have managed to pull themselves together enough to watch all eight episodes are warning people that the series is far from the more typically light genre.

While there are a few moments of comedic relief, From Scratch fans are telling anyone who will listen that the limited series is not a romantic comedy. There are by far too many times when the story of Amy and Lino brings viewers to tears. Even Netflix has listed the series as a "TV drama" and "romantic TV drama."

If we may add our two cents, From Scratch is like watching every heartbreaking moment of Grey’s Anatomy compiled into eight hour-long episodes; we've put together a list of 7 From Scratch moments that left us sobbing. Compounded with the fact the show is inspired by true events, the series is gut-wrenching to watch.

To be clear, fans aren't telling people not to watch From Scratch. It seems they are just wanting viewers to emotionally prepare themselves for what’s in store.

From Scratch fans can’t stop crying

If you thought we were exaggerating about the emotional impact From Scratch has on viewers, take a look for yourself at what fans have been saying.

From Scratch on Netflix is an absolutely beautiful and complex love story.🤗 Not a rom com . Two people falling in love. Family bonds . Sibling bonds. Father/son drama. Wounds of divorce. Cultural differences. Anti-blackness . Illness. Navigating adoption. Accepting loss.🌸October 22, 2022 See more

From Scratch needs a disclaimer, I was expecting Emily in Paris, why am I crying so much #fromscratchnetflixOctober 22, 2022 See more

The way this show has had me ugly crying for 4 episodes straight !!! #FromScratch pic.twitter.com/xOYLTvmm1JOctober 22, 2022 See more

“In a city where there is no center, I’m your center. Your my center. We can do this.” IM CRYING 😭 #fromscratchOctober 22, 2022 See more

not me watching "from scratch" like🥺🥲 pic.twitter.com/fBIrlNcAV3October 25, 2022 See more

Watched From Scratch on Netflix. The triggers, the tears. What a difficult series to watch. My heart broke a million ways with each episode ☹️October 23, 2022 See more

From Scratch is now streaming on Netflix.

If you are looking for a romantic comedy to watch on Netflix, there are a number of new and classic examples of the genre, including When Harry Met Sally, Set It Up, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Always Be My Maybe on the streaming service.