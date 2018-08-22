Fubo TV adds Turner networks to its lineup

Fubo TV now has the Turner network family of channels.

Fubo TV today announced that it's added the Turner network family of channels to its lineup, giving the company more than 75 channels in its base plan, which runs $44.99 a month. (You get your first month for $39.99.) It also bolsters both the already-strong sports lineup on Fubo, as well as giving it more strength with traditional cable channels.

Current subscribers of the base plan will now get TNT, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, truTV, TCM and HLN for no additional cost. Boomerang and CNN International have been added to the Fubo Extra plan, which costs an additional $5 a month and gets you a handful of extra channels.

Here's the full breakdown of what's on Fubo TV:

NEW YORK – AUGUST 22, 2018 – fuboTV (fubo.tv), the leading sports-first live TV streaming service, continues to add the most popular entertainment, news and sports channels to its lineup. As of today, Turner's portfolio of premium brands is available with fuboTV, which now offers up to 40 channels that carry sports in its base plan - more than any other similar bundle - along with every top news network. These additions also bring TV fans even more of the most popular comedy and drama series on the planet, as fuboTV continues to expand its premium streaming service for the entire family.

Through a new, multi-year agreement, TNT, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, truTV, TCM and HLN are being added to the base fubo package at no additional cost. With more than 75 channels, fubo is available at $39.99 for the first month following a free seven-day trial.

"With today's launches, fuboTV is hands down the best choice for fans to stream the live sports, entertainment and news programming they demand," said Ben Grad, fuboTV head of content strategy and acquisition. "Adding Turner Sports' world-class programming builds upon our heritage in soccer while expanding our strong sports offering with more MLB, NBA, PGA and college sports. Plus, the addition of Turner's iconic news, entertainment and kids brands will continue to drive engagement with viewers, while reinforcing our commitment to offering a premium, high quality cable replacement."

Also starting today, Boomerang and CNN International are being added to fubo Extra, the company's 90-plus channel tier that is now available at $44.99 for the first month, and includes the complete fubo lineup plus more than a dozen additional premier channels. Additionally, CNN en Español has been added to fubo Latino.

Turner Sports' award-winning programming features the MLB on TBS (including Sunday afternoon telecasts, and the exclusive presentation of the 2018 American League Wild Card Game, both American League Division Series and the American League Championship Series); the NBA on TNT (including the exclusive opening day double header on October 16, kicking off TNT's 35th consecutive year of NBA coverage, as well as three Martin Luther King Jr. Day games and the NBA Playoffs); NCAA March Madness on TNT, TBS and truTV, including the Final Four in alternating years; some of the most exciting soccer in the world with UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League; the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup; and premium esports tournaments via ELEAGUE on TBS.

Fubo TV subscribers can also now enjoy TNT's hit series The Alienist and Claws; watch late-night sensation CONAN on TBS; check out Cartoon Network's new hit show Summer Camp Island; watch the Adult Swim favorite Rick & Morty and truTV's comedy favorite Impractical Jokers; and enjoy all their favorite classic films on Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

Subscribers will also to stay up-to-date on breaking news and current events with CNN and can tune into HLN's long-standing Morning Express with Robin Meade.

The above channels are all available to be streamed live, with popular programming to be available on-demand in the coming weeks. All fuboTV subscriptions come with 30 hours of personal cloud DVR storage, two simultaneous streams, and the ability to upgrade to 500 hours and three streams, respectively, with no contracts, cords or set-top boxes required. fuboTV is available on the web at www.fubo.tv, and via Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, and TV connected devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast and Roku.