'Game of Thrones' prequel 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' finds its writer

Tales of Dunk and Egg, the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, has reportedly found its writer.

According to Variety, American screenwriter Steve Conrad (Patriot, Wonder) has been tapped by HBO as the writer for Tales of Dunk and Egg. Conrad will also serve as executive producer through his own banner, Elephant Pictures. The series was previously reported to be in early development by Variety in January 2021.

No casting or release information has been revealed at this time, and both HBO and Steve Conrad declined to comment to Variety about the one-hour fantasy show.

Tales of Dunk and Egg is based on a series of novellas by Game of Thrones creator, George R. R. Martin. These fantasy books are set nearly one hundred years before the events of the first main book and follow "Dunk" (Ser Duncan the Tall, future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard) and his squire "Egg", better known as future king Aegon V Targaryen.

The series is comprised of three books: The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010), which were later collected into an anthology titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in 2015. George R. R. Martin has expressed a desire to write more in the series in order to develop the characters even further.

HBO has been keen to build on the success of Game of Thrones for a while now and is said to have several other fantasy series — both live-action and animated — in different stages of development.

The first prequel series to make it through this process is House of the Dragon, which is currently scheduled for release on HBO Max at some point in 2022. This series is set 300 years prior to the events depicted in Game of Thrones, and will explore the rise of House Targaryen as well as the Targaryen Civil War, better known to many as the "Dance of Dragons".

Tales of Dunk and Egg does not currently have a release date. Game of Thrones is available to stream on HBO Max in the US and on NOW TV in the UK.