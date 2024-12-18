General Hospital spoilers: Cameron comforts Josslyn, but no reunion in the works?

It’s hard to believe that General Hospital’s Josslyn (Eden McCoy) is having to mourn the loss of yet another boyfriend at her young age. Back in 2019, she grieved for Oscar (Garren Stitt), who died due to a brain tumor. In the present day, she finds herself grieving for Dex (Evan Hofer), who mysteriously died in the hospital after being treated for a knife wound. (The running theory we have is Cyrus [Jeff Kober] killed him, but that’s a story for another day.)

As Josslyn tries to make sense of what could have happened to Dex and how he’s no longer living, it looks like she may find some comfort in someone familiar. TV Insider recently reported that William Lipton is returning in his role as Cameron Webber, officially on December 18. Given Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is facing suspicion for Dex’s death as well as Sam’s (Kelly Monaco), it shouldn’t take Cameron long to get caught up to speed about Dex’s demise and the likely impact it will have on Josslyn.

While Josslyn broke up with Cameron for Dex, Cameron has shown an incredible amount of maturity and tried to maintain some semblance of a friendship with her. That leads us to believe he’ll soon seek her out to lend her a shoulder to cry on. It’s possible she may be resistant to sharing too much with him at first, feeling it’s awkward to open up to Cameron about a guy she left him for. However, we imagine she’ll quickly get over any awkwardness and receive Cameron’s kindness.

Eden McCoy, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Now for those hoping for a reunion between the young exes, we hate to burst your bubble, but we don’t think that’s happening any time soon.

For starters, referring back to the TV Insider article, it doesn’t sound like Lipton will be around for too long. The piece talks about Cameron being home for a “visit,” and Lipton spoke about how he was happy the soap’s casting director and executive producer were willing to work with his “kind of insane schedule.” This doesn’t exactly scream that Cameron will be around town long enough to build a relationship again with Josslyn.

We also have to consider that even if Cameron were to stick around Port Charles, Josslyn has now lost two boyfriends in less than 5 years, so she may not be up to date anyone, fearful of losing another love in her life. It could take some time for her to get into a romantic space again.

Giovanni Mazza, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

And even if Josslyn winds up dating in the new year, we envision she’ll become romantically involved with Gio (Giovanni Mazza). The two have been friends for months and he’s been dangling out there with no significant other for just as long. We think the pair will finally get out of that friend zone soon, especially if they come to rely on each other in trying times. Her in her grief, and him in his shock if it turns out Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is his bio mom and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) his bio dad. Heck, just to add, Cameron may also have found a girlfriend in college.

With all that being said, we again don’t think fans of the Josslyn and Cameron pairing should get too excited about a reunion for the couple. The time just doesn’t seem right at the moment.