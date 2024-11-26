General Hospital spoilers: Cyrus’ dangerous Lulu obsession leads to someone surprising playing her hero?

From the moment General Hospital’s Cyrus (Jeff Kober) returned to the soap’s canvas as this “reformed” criminal, we suspected he was putting on an act. He may have the likes of Laura (Genie Francis) fooled in some respect, but we’ve seen him take digs at Sonny (Maurice Benard) and play a part in Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) prison stabbing.

More recently, we’ve suspected Cyrus also had a hand in killing Sam (Kelly Monaco) in a twisted way to clear the way for Lulu (Alexa Havins) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) to reunite. Given Cyrus is largely responsible for Lulu being in a coma in the first place, we suspect he’s doing what he thinks is “right” in an attempt to make amends.

Cyrus seems to be developing quite the Lulu obsession. He’s constantly making his way into her hospital room, and is actively trying to have her shipped off to a long-term facility away from her family in South Carolina, believing Lulu is still in a coma.

Jeff Kober, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Of course, Lulu has been playing possum a bit, faking she’s still in a coma until she can get her bearings. As she tries to determine what’s going on, she’s been listening to some conversations with Cyrus, which have understandably set off some alarm bells. So much so, that in the General Hospital episode airing on November 26, she ran away from the hospital (well stumbled away as she’s still trying to regain full function in her legs again).

With all of that being said, even in her temporary break from Cyrus, we have a bad feeling that Cyrus’ fascination with his niece is only going to get worse. And given our suspicion that Cyrus killed Sam, Lulu may be in some kind of danger. We don’t think he will try to kill Lulu, but he may try to manipulate her life.

Should Lulu find herself in some new danger thanks to her uncle, she may be in need of a hero if she can’t save herself. While in normal circumstances we’d say that person would likely be Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) or Dante, perhaps this time she has someone else come to her rescue. Someone like Cody (Josh Kelly).

Josh Kelly, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Not long ago, we predicted that Lulu and Dante weren’t likely to reunite any time soon. Dante has some grieving to go through, and Lulu probably has a lengthy road to recovery. Because of that, we suspected that Lulu may gravitate towards someone else like Cody.

Yes, Cody and Dante are best friends. However, love triangles develop between friends and family members all the time. Plus, with Cody now single, General Hospital writers may want to create a path forward with someone romantically, so why not Lulu? So if by chance Cody rescues Lulu from a sinister plot created by Cyrus, perhaps that new show pairing can kick off.

This is all just a theory at the moment, but Cyrus’ antics are worth paying attention to, and viewers should remind themselves that new soap couples are a standard in daytime.