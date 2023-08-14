General Hospital spoilers: week of August 14 to August 18

Things are getting hot in Port Charles, and it's not just because it's summertime. Let's see what's coming up with General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 14 to August 18.

As we head into this week's slate of new episodes, several stories from last week will continue. Last week, Finn asked Liz for a huge favor: should something ever happen to him, he needed to know she'd be there for Violet. Liz agrees, but she's very quick to tell Finn that nothing's going to happen to him.

Nina learned what life is like when you're inside Sonny's inner circle. Though they went to bed together, she woke up to find him gone and the guards weren't at liberty to explain where he went. We learn he went to pick up Ned from the police station after he was arrested along with Olivia and Carly over a situation at a bar.

And while Anna is out jogging, a mysterious stranger goes into her house and sets it on fire. She returns in time to call the fire department, but the perpetrator remains a mystery. Was this a message or was someone hoping she was inside?

We'll learn more in this week's all-new episodes of General Hospital.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 14 to August 18:

Monday, August 14: "Olivia confides in Dante; Sonny lays a trap; Carly debriefs with Josslyn; Anna is dismissive; Betty issues a progress report."

Tuesday, August 15: "TJ and Molly host an important meeting; Portia puts her cards on the table; Gregory puts Chase on the spot; Ava seeks reassurance; Dex has to scramble."

Wednesday, August 16: "Willow gets welcome news; Michael observes Dex; Trina confides in Spencer; Gladys thwarts Cody; Sam launches a new investigation."

Thursday, August 17: "Brook Lynn plies Tracy with alcohol; Dante is wise to Cody; Felicia ponders her next act; Finn and Liz have a heart-to-heart; Molly shares big news."

Friday, August 18: "Sam is concerned; Sonny makes an offer; Finn receives shocking news; Anna is rocked; Tracy and Eddie Maine bicker."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.