General Hospital spoilers: week of December 11-15

It's the holiday season and it's time for reunions, discoveries and revelations on General Hospital. Here are the General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 11-15.

Before we look ahead to this week, let's take a look at how things ended up last week. Violet was quick to show the tree to Finn and Liz, and Gregory made it clear that he's hoping this will be the best Christmas ever. Chase and Brook Lynn arrived with ornaments, and they announced their engagement to the group.

TJ and Molly confirmed that they want Kristina to be their surrogate, and they celebrated the decision together. Anna paid a visit to Valentin. She revealed that Charlotte wasn't the arsonist, and she doesn't trust him enough to reveal who the arsonist is. But she had some advice for him: get help for Charlotte before it's too late. She wants Charlotte to get help, and Valentin promises she will get counseling.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for December 11 to December 15, courtesy of TV Guide:

Monday, December 11

"Dex opens up to Josslyn about his past, Violet has some questions for Chase, and Curtis tells Marshall about a possible treatment. Meanwhile, Oliva and Lois are suspicious, and Nina makes an admission to Sonny."

Tuesday, December 12

"Tracy and Ned reunite, Brook Lynn makes a decision, and Scott reaches out to Obrecht. Meanwhile, Nina ponders a proposition, and Dante finds documents that could help with Anna's case."

Wednesday, December 13

"Josslyn and Trina make a discovery about Adam, Sonny makes a generous donation, and Alexis is given pause. Meanwhile, Ava tells Nina the truth, and Carly and Donna have a chance run-in."

Thursday, December 14

"Diane and Robert make a decision about their relationship, Kristina reveals her plans to Sonny, and Carly presses Ava. Meanwhile, TJ has reservations, and Alexis confides in Gregory."

Friday, December 15

"Jordan discloses something to Alexis, Blaze is surprised, and Brook Lynn and Lucy have a disagreement. Meanwhile, Sasha gives Cody a gift, and Laura meets with Sonny."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.