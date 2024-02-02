General Hospital spoilers: week of February 5-9

It's going to be a big week on General Hospital. If you want to see what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 5.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for February 5-9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 5

"Laura intervenes. Alexis feels guilty. Sonny confides in Dante. Scott consoles Lucy. Anna makes a proposition."

Tuesday, February 6

"Brick expresses his doubts to Sonny. Tracy makes a confession. Martin is surprised. Anna makes a big announcement. Michael tasks Dex. "

Wednesday, February 7

"Spencer’s family and friends say goodbye. A surprise mourner appears for Esme. Dante is conflicted. Finn makes a realization about Gregory. Willow and Michael take a step towards reconciliation. "

Thursday, February 8

"Chase has concerns. Carly gets an assist from Brook Lynn. Nina has an ask for Martin. Michael appeals to Sonny. Willow is worried about Drew."

Friday, February 9

"Sonny learns about a recent string of mob hits. Carly and Drew discuss his vendetta against Nina. Brick makes a discovery. Cody helps Spinelli. "

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of January 29-February 2, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 29: "Spencer and Trina enjoy a romantic dinner in Paris. Dante and Chase look for Esme. Alexis has news for Laura. Curtis has his first PT session. Finn wrestles with an idea regarding his case."

Tuesday, January 30: "Diane's announcement stuns the courtroom; Curtis and Portia make an urgent decision; Spencer makes a discovery; Jordan and Anna question Brennan; Dex alerts Sonny and Ava about a threat."

Wednesday, January 31: "Lois confronts Olivia. Carly reassures her new staff. Tracy has reservations. Ava is frightened. Spencer and Trina find themselves in a precarious situation."

Thursday, February 1: "Laura holds out hope. Josslyn, Carly and Felicia try to help Adam. Drew and Michael face the end of their partnership. Lois shares her ideas for Brook Lynn and Chase’s wedding. Tracy rises to the occasion."

Friday, February 2: "Josslyn is stunned. Laura and Sonny bond. Carly meets a new patron. Anna and Jordan set up a meeting. A surprise guest appears at Laura’s."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.