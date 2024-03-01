General Hospital spoilers: week of March 4-8

It's another big week on General Hospital, with plenty of drama and intrigue to keep things exciting. If you want to see what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 4-8.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 4, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 4

"Jason returns to Port Charles; Selina and Sonny’s negotiation is abruptly interrupted; Laura confronts Cyrus; Brook Lynn confides in Tracy; Heather attempts an escape."

Tuesday, March 5

"Josslyn and Dex are in a frantic situation; Sonny hits a sore spot with John; Anna learns some tragic news; Marshall tells Curtis about his misdiagnosis; Laura acts fast in a crisis."

Wednesday, March 6

"Anna questions Josslyn and Dex; Olivia and Sonny reconnect; Alexis is apprehensive; Cody and Sasha each make a confession; Spinelli and Ava are in for a shock."

Thursday, March 7

"Sonny and Ava share a loaded moment; Drew and Carly have their hands full; Maxie is stunned; Laura offers comfort; Brook Lynn opens up to Jordan."

Friday, March 8

"Carly is taken aback; Nina corners Ava; Sonny gets an update on John’s investigation; Michael tries to convince Dex to stay; Alexis vents to Diane."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of February 26, courtesy of TV Guide:

Monday, February 26: "Sonny has a job for Spinelli; Blaze's mother, Natalia, surprises her with an early visit; Nina seeks Ava's help; Carly is wary of John; Curtis encourages Drew."

Tuesday, February 27: "Nina tries to defend her actions to Sonny; Drew opens up to Carly; Blaze has a defining moment with her mother; Maxie and Spinelli get closer."

Wednesday, February 28: "Tracy, Lois and Maxie help Brook Lynn find a wedding dress. Chase needs to clear something up. Carly tells Sonny about her run-in. Joss tries to find Dex. John runs into Scott."

Thursday, February 29: "Dante tries to play peacemaker. Sonny confronts John. Brook Lynn reassures Chase. Lois has it out with Tracy. Finn and Elizabeth discuss their future."

Friday, March 1: "Felicia makes a confession. Dante discovers a connection. Anna and John hash out their differences. Sonny and Spinelli loop Ava into their plan. Blaze and Kristina make a revelation."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.