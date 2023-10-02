General Hospital spoilers: week of October 2 to October 6

This week's General Hospital schedule is full of twists and turns, because it's Port Charles and that's how it goes. However, there are a few changes in the schedule to make note of. Let's break down the General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 2 to October 6.

This week, General Hospital's schedule will be impacted by the wildcard games as the Major League Baseball postseason gets underway. The last day of the season was Sunday, October 1, and the Division Series begins on Saturday, October 7. However, the last teams to make it to the postseason will be determined by the winners of the wildcard games, taking place on Tuesday, October 3, and Wednesday, October 4. There is a possibility that games could be played on Thursday in the event of a tied series, so be sure to check your local listings.

As for General Hospital episodes, the Monday and Friday episodes are guaranteed to air and they look like they're going to be exciting.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 2 to October 6, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 2

"Valentin confers with Martin; Kevin shares his theory; Laura is insistent; Anna voices her suspicions; and Gladys is in the hot seat."

Tuesday, October 3

General Hospital will be preempted due to the Major League Baseball Postseason Wildcard games. For more information, check your local listings.

Wednesday, October 4

General Hospital will be preempted due to the Major League Baseball Postseason Wildcard games. For more information, check your local listings.

Thursday, October 5

"Spencer and Trina affirm their feelings; Sonny issues a threat; Tracy has a slip of the tongue; and Valentin surprises Anna. Sasha is in danger." ***NOTE that Thursday's episode of General Hospital if there is a tie in the first two games. Check your local listings on Thursday to ensure the episode will air.

Friday, October 6

"Michael and Willow ponder a decision; Carly is shaken; Anna makes a request; Nina shares news with Valentin; and Kristina is filled with anticipation."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.