General Hospital spoilers: week of October 30 to November 3

Will Halloween bring thrills and chills to Port Charles? Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 30 to November 3 to see what's coming up!

This week, we can expect to see Sonny (Maurice Benard) reunite with a longtime friend. Lois (played by Rena Sofer) is back and she's happy to see him, but she's got some questions for him that he might not want to answer. Ava (Maura West) and Laura (Genie Francis) have a chance to chat and Ava learns something that's utterly shocking. Ava needs to understand what this means, so she makes a call to find out more.

Here are the General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 30 to November 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 30

"Laura and Ava catch up. Austin drowns his sorrows. Sonny has a warm reunion. Liz and Finn get closer. Olivia defends Eddie."

Tuesday, October 31

"Trina has a nightmare. Anna makes a move. Laura seeks Sonny’s help. Cyrus pays an unwanted visit. Valentin and Charlotte strike a deal."

Wednesday, November 1

"Halloween kicks off in Port Charles. Ava gets an offer. Robert and Scott clash. Carly issues a warning. Lois encourages Eddie."

Thursday, November 2

"Charlotte is on a mission. Maxie delivers big news. Felicia delivers a gift to Anna. Trina commends Spencer. Sonny reassures Michael. "

Friday, November 3

"Laura and Kevin debrief. Willow opens up to Michael. Sam checks on Carly. Alexis senses a shift between Kristina and Molly. Valentin is alarmed."

General Hospital is now in its 61st season. From ABC: "The classic Gloria Monty soap charting the trials of Port Charles' medical center. Even daytime naysayers tuned in to see the celebrated nuptials of supercouple Luke and Laura, who scored covers of both Time and Newsweek during the same month. Over time, the series flirted with sci-fi, sexy aliens, adventurous location shoots and a late '90s mafia madness. It debuted on April Fools' Day 1963 and spun off the gothic guilty pleasure that was Port Charles (which was canceled in 2003)."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.