General Hospital spoilers: week of September 25 to September 29

We're heading into a busy week in Port Charles as Trina and Spencer get ready for New York and a surprise attack leaves Drew's life in jeopardy. Here are your General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 25 to September 29.

Before we look ahead to this upcoming week, let's take a look back at last week.

Looks like Spencer isn't a great role model when it comes to Trina, who last week was trying to finish he paper before their trip to New York. She doesn't want him to leave her dorm, necessarily, but she would appreciate some time to get the paper done so she can focus on him while they're away.

Andrea announced that she was pregnant while T.J. told Jordan all about the baby he was hoping to have with Molly, Kristina met Blaze, who was looking for a new manager and ended up watching a video of Kristina performing at the Nurses Ball.

But was was Drew who ended last week in rough waters. He was brutally attacked in the showers by two other inmates. He managed to put a fight, but not before being overtaken and choked until he passed out. Cyrus found him and called for help. Drew's fate is by far the biggest story that will continue into this new week.

Take a look at General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 25 to September 29, courtesy of TV Guide:

Monday, September 25

"Elizabeth updates Carly. Portia apologizes. Sonny races to the hospital. Valentin unveils a surprise. Jake makes a confession."

Tuesday, September 26

"Sonny voices his regret. Carly confronts Ava. Chase makes an arrest. Gladys is frantic. Finn encourages Anna."

Wednesday, September 27

"Eddie and Olivia share a charged moment. Sam and Dante fill in Chase. Michael is anxious. Kristina is insistent. Sasha unleashes her anger."

Thursday, September 28

"Cyrus takes a meeting, Ava and Josslyn find common ground, and Mac offers reassurance. Meanwhile, Cody loses his cool, and Sasha feels betrayed."

Friday, September 29

"Sonny and Nina have a heart-to-heart. Michael confers with Carly. Willow is rattled. Laura makes a realization. Ava receives an unwelcome visitor."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.