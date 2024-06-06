General Hospital spoilers: Will Anna be the one to kill Valentin?

General Hospital fans may recall that when Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) first arrived in Port Charles, he was positioned to be the next big bad Cassadine who was a bit obsessed with Anna (Finola Hughes).

As his character developed, it was revealed that Valentin and Anna were once friends coming up the ranks in the WSB until he believed she turned on him and started mistreating him. It was later shown that Valentin’s negative experiences with Anna weren’t actually with Anna but with her twin sister Alex. With all the cards on the table, Anna and Valentin managed to become friends and even romantic partners.

However, when Valentin’s dad Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) arrived back in town, Valentin’s behavior again began to seem a bit suspicious. Anna certainly raised her eyebrows thinking Valentin was up to something, and of course, he was. Not only was he trying to actively protect Charlotte (Ava Kolker), who had been brainwashed by Victor to attack Anna, but Valentine was also doing some of his father’s bidding.

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Fast forward to today, and the now exes are on a collision course that could result in one of them dying. Anna is on a mission as the police commissioner to rid Port Charles of the Pikeman group and the criminal organization's unique brand of chaos, while Valentin is actively representing Pikeman’s interests.

Now given Valentin has been targeting Sonny (Maurice Benard) in his underworld adventures, we’ve long assumed that Valentin’s time was coming to an end, as messing with the dimpled kingpin is dangerous. Naturally, we assumed Sonny would do the lethal deed as payback. However, once Anna got proof Valentin was operating as a leader of the Pikeman group in the General Hospital episodes airing during the week of June 3, it started to look like she may take out her ex herself.

Finola Hughes, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Troy Harvey)

It’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which Anna confirms with Valentin that she knows what he’s been up to and claims to have proof of his evildoings. Then trying to flee from a life behind bars, he causes a distraction and manages to escape.

Wanting to make sure Valentin faces justice, Anna could eventually find her way following his trail and ultimately catch him on the pier or on the infamous bridge. Then in General Hospital fashion, they both draw their guns and Anna gets the edge, shooting Valentin with his body falling into the water. The waters surrounding Port Charles are where all people go to "die" only to be revived later.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we are just operating on a theory at the moment, we have a strong hunch that Port Charles is no longer big enough for both Anna and Valentin.