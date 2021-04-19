Get ready for Season 2 of 'Love Death + Robots' on Netflix

Sometimes you see something that's so beautiful that you almost miss how deep and dark it is. That's Love, Death + Robots on Netflix, which is headed back for a second season this spring and just dropped a new trailer.

It's a little tough to nail down exactly what it is, since it's all sorts of things in all kinds of styles. It's an animated anthology that most certainly is not safe for work. Don't watch this one with the kids, boys and girls. It's perhaps more akin to the Liquid Television days on MTV, for those of us who are old enough. The animation can range from traditional to near life-like, and everything in between. It's scary and funny and sexy and emotion and really, really good.

How good? Good enough for six Emmy nominations, and five wins, for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program for "The Witness," and five statues in Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for "The Witness," (twice) "Good Hunting," and "Sucker of Souls."

Season 2 promises to bring "naked giants, Christmas demons, and robots gone-wild."

We're sold.

Season 2 of Love, Death + Robots lands on May 14.