'Ghosts' fans react to Isaac's 'heartwaming' romantic confession

Ghosts continued last night (March 3), and the latest episode, Thorapy, featured a huge moment for Captain Isaac Higgintoot (Brandon Scott Jones) which has touched plenty of fans' hearts.

Thorapy saw Sam (Rose McIver) buttering up her spectral friends with their favorite smells before breaking the news that they'd have to start sharing rooms to make space for guests at the B&B.

Thor and Trevor got lumped together, and on the very first night, Trevor discovered his Viking roommate suffered from night terrors relating to an incident from his past.

Initially, Thor was unwilling to share what was troubling him. After Sam put him on the spot, Thor revealed he's been haunted by the time he killed and ate his best friend, Oskar, for 500 years. To everyone's eventual relief, Thor revealed Oskar was actually a squirrel, not another human.

Thor's breakthrough inspired Captain Isaac to come out to his close friend, Hetty... only after he'd nearly seduced her when they shared a bed for the first time! He'd cut off communication with his close friend Nigel Chessum and stopped talking walks with him after Nigel suggested Isaac could stay the night as Isaac he continued to deny his true feelings.

Having watched Thor work through his trauma, Isaac apologized for leading Hetty on and admitted he was in love with Nigel. It was a huge step for Isaac and is bound to bring him and Hetty closer together.

Isaac's touching moment stole the show from Thor, and his touching moment delighted fans of the show. Plenty of viewers headed straight over to social media to share how the emotional scene made them feel.

One fan wrote: "The Isaac and Hetty moment was so heartwarming. Each episode I find a new reason to love this show."

Another wrote: "My mom & I got so emotional during Hetty & Isaac's scene on #GhostsCBS." They definitely weren't the only people moved by the scene, either!

Talking to Out, Brandon Scott Jones explained what made developing and playing the closeted character so interesting. He said: “The thing that has interested me from the get-go is, I remember that feeling. I remember that time in my life when I was somebody that just kind of wished I was somebody else or was struggling with my own identity,” Jones says of playing the closeted character. “And I remember thinking like, ‘when is this going to be over?’”

"Then to sort of play this character who has held onto that moment for much longer than any human could ever hold onto it, for almost two and a half centuries, was so kind of sad, but also really, really exciting to me to play as an actor", he added.

Brandon's Captain Isaac is similar to "The Captain" from the original BBC comedy, Ghosts. Played by Ben Willbond, The Captain is a WWII officer who was indicated to have had feelings for his second-in-command, Lieutenant Havers in the second series of the show.

Will Captain Isaac work up the courage to tell Nigel how he really feels about him? You'll have to tune in to find out...

Ghosts continues on CBS on Thursday, March 31. You can watch the latest episode right now on CBS.com and on Paramount+. The fourth season of the BBC original is expected to air later in 2022.