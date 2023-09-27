Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie hints at baby twist in final series?

Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie has dropped a hint that Alison and Mike will see a big change in their lives in the final season — could this be a baby together?

As all fans know, Ghosts season 5 is sadly the last series of the hugely popular BBC One comedy, and speculation is mounting about how the show will end.

Could it be that Alison and Mike start a family together and this means that they need to move to somewhere more suitable and therefore the ghosts are no longer part of their lives? Or even that by becoming a mum Alison can no longer see the ghosts?

Dropping the hint that big changes are in store for the couple, Charlotte says: "It’s a pretty big arc. She takes a new step into a different phase of her life with Mike. It's the end of an era as there's more responsibility involved.

"When something more serious happens to the two of them, that strangely sheds a light on the life that they've been living with the Ghosts. It slightly exposes how unsustainable it is. They were going from day to day thinking about how to get the next bit of money to continue to live there. Then suddenly that changes and they have to look a lot more long-term for the first time. Playtime is over basically.”

The new trailer, below, also hints at big changes ahead.

Plus the BBC has teased: "As we begin the series, while Alison and Mike search for new ways to keep Button House going after the gatehouse fire, they receive some unexpected news that will bring about major changes for them and the Ghosts.”

Charlotte says she felt emotional during the final weeks of filming. "Basically, I was really emotional for the whole three weeks leading up to the end. It wasn't really the last day that did it to me — by then I think I’d pre-grieved!

"I think that phrase is from Succession, but I’m sure I coined it first! In some ways, it’s cathartic to say, 'OK, that's it. That’s the end of the chapter.' Strangely, you get used to that in this job. There are so many goodbyes that we have to see them as a good thing because otherwise, it's just too sad all the time.”

But she believes it’s right to end the show. "I think the writers are really smart. They knew that it was the right choice. I think we just were just getting to the point where everyone was very comfy in their parts, and it was just the right point to finish. A lot of the feedback I've got from people has been that they think it's cool to quit while you're ahead.”

Ghosts season 5 begins on BBC One on Friday 6 October at 8.30 pm.