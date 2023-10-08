Gogglebox fans side with Sophie after Pete makes a BIZARRE request
Gogglebox viewers have some strong words for Pete after he asked this
Gogglebox viewers were left confused in Friday night's episode (aired 6th October 2023) when Pete Sandiford revealed he's already turned the heating on as it's 'freezing'.
When he asked his sister Sophie during the Channel 4 show whether she had put hers on yet, she replied that there would be no chance she'd put the heating on until "there's frost in the air". She told Pete, "We're only in October."
Peter replied, "Are you joking!? It's freezing!" To which Sophie retorted, "That heating will not be going on until there's frost in the air."
She then continued, "I've been on a variable the whole way through the cost of living crisis. It's been a wild ride."
But it looks like viewers were siding with Sophie on this one, agreeing it's far too early to be cranking up the central heating.
'No way is it freezing, you big girls blouse,' wrote one fan in response.
No way is it freezing, you big girls blouse @Petesandiford #GoggleboxOctober 6, 2023
While another asked, 'where is it cold.'
where is it cold #goggleboxOctober 6, 2023
Regardless of their squabble, many fans commented on how much they enjoyed watching the pair on screen, with one writing, 'pete and sophie make me laugh a lot...'
#gogglebox pete and sophie make me laugh a lot...😄🙌🙂👌💖October 6, 2023
While another commented on Pete's mug during the show, writing, 'where’s Pete’s mug from I want one.'
#Gogglebox where’s Pete’s mug from I want oneOctober 6, 2023
To which another savvy fan replied, 'Usually ASDA. I asked and found out before because I've loved so many of their mugs The teddy inside the glass mugs are from The Range, Amazon, ebay and etsy though. I loved them too!'
It's not the first time Sophie and Pete's extensive cup collection has been commented on, with another fan writing last week, 'Pete and Sophie must have the most elite cup cupboard in the uk.'
Gogglebox Pete and Sophie must have the most elite cup cupboard in the uk 🫡September 30, 2023
Want to know what's next on Gogglebox? Tune in next week to find out what the next hot topic is.
Gogglebox continues next Friday 12th October at the same time at 9pm.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.