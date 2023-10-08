Gogglebox fans side with Sophie after Pete makes a BIZARRE request

Gogglebox viewers were left confused in Friday night's episode (aired 6th October 2023) when Pete Sandiford revealed he's already turned the heating on as it's 'freezing'.

When he asked his sister Sophie during the Channel 4 show whether she had put hers on yet, she replied that there would be no chance she'd put the heating on until "there's frost in the air". She told Pete, "We're only in October."

Peter replied, "Are you joking!? It's freezing!" To which Sophie retorted, "That heating will not be going on until there's frost in the air."

She then continued, "I've been on a variable the whole way through the cost of living crisis. It's been a wild ride."

But it looks like viewers were siding with Sophie on this one, agreeing it's far too early to be cranking up the central heating.

'No way is it freezing, you big girls blouse,' wrote one fan in response.

No way is it freezing, you big girls blouse @Petesandiford #GoggleboxOctober 6, 2023 See more

While another asked, 'where is it cold.'

where is it cold #goggleboxOctober 6, 2023 See more

Regardless of their squabble, many fans commented on how much they enjoyed watching the pair on screen, with one writing, 'pete and sophie make me laugh a lot...'

#gogglebox pete and sophie make me laugh a lot...😄🙌🙂👌💖October 6, 2023 See more

While another commented on Pete's mug during the show, writing, 'where’s Pete’s mug from I want one.'

#Gogglebox where’s Pete’s mug from I want oneOctober 6, 2023 See more

To which another savvy fan replied, 'Usually ASDA. I asked and found out before because I've loved so many of their mugs The teddy inside the glass mugs are from The Range, Amazon, ebay and etsy though. I loved them too!'

It's not the first time Sophie and Pete's extensive cup collection has been commented on, with another fan writing last week, 'Pete and Sophie must have the most elite cup cupboard in the uk.'

Gogglebox Pete and Sophie must have the most elite cup cupboard in the uk 🫡September 30, 2023 See more

