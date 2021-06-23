Good news for 'Emmerdale' fans as Bernice Blackstock gets THIS major image overhaul

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles has revealed that the wig that she wears as Bernice Blackstock has been axed by soap bosses after it attracted too much attention from fans.

Eagle-eyed viewers have noticed that Bernice has been sporting different hair ever since she returned to the village from Australia last month. But her new look wasn't down to a new Aussie trend that Bernice had picked up while she was away, but instead all down to Covid restrictions which now see Emmerdale cast doing their own hair and make-up.

While talking about her return to the soap, actress Samantha Giles, who has played Bernice on and off since 1999 told the press: "I have had to have a wig because I've got very, very, very think, coarse, frizzy hair and I can't do it myself. Bernice is a hairdresser, so obviously she is not going to be seen looking anything less than having a coiffed look.

Emmerdale viewers have been talking about Bernice's wig ever since she returned from Australia. (Image credit: ITV)

"It sounds like we're all being precious but if you have got a difficult or emotional scene, you don't want to be messing about checking your blusher or your hair, or if your collar is tucked inside your coat. You want to be concentrating on the lines and the work."

But nothing much gets past soap fans and people soon started talking about the wig so much on social media that Emmerdale bosses decided it was getting too much attention...

Just a random question peeps ?Why is Bernice in @emmerdale wearing such a ridiculous wig?#AskingForAFriendJune 20, 2021 See more

Bernice and her wig 😂😂😂 #EmmerdaleJune 17, 2021 See more

That wig on Bernice is the worst wig I've ever seen in my entire life! #Emmerdale @emmerdaleJune 17, 2021 See more

Can someone tell @emmerdale were not fooled by Bernice's wig it's the worst bit of costume everJune 16, 2021 See more

But now Bernice's wig is no more because Samantha told The Mirror that it had started attracting too much attention amongst viewers: "The wig has had more publicity than anything at the moment. I had the latest message from upstairs, as we call them, to say, 'Just do whatever it takes, just get the wig off her.'

"So I'm allowed to have my hair blow-dried twice a week, it will be one of two people who does it, so it is still very Covid-safe. I still have to do my own make-up, but at least I get my hair done, thank goodness."

