'Emmerdale' fans convinced they've spotted THIS red herring in a rare Sunday night episode

Emmerdale fans are convinced that the soap has aired a trick twist tonight (Sunday 20th June) as part of the Kim Tate poisoning plot.

Viewers will know that a mystery person close to Kim has been putting diazepam in her brandy, leaving her to originally worry that she was developing dementia. It has since been revealed that someone has been putting the drug into her drinks, and now the net is closing in on the culprit.

Tonight's Emmerdale saw Noah find the drug in Will's toolbox, leading to him believing that he could be the one guilty of wishing Kim harm. Despite promising that he wouldn't tell anyone about the diazepam, Noah soon revealed what he had found to Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) who he has been secretly snooping for.

Noah saw drugs in Will's toolbox and is convinced he's up to no good. (Image credit: ITV)

But while all the signs are pointing to Will being the one poisoning Kim, fans think it is all a red herring and that poor Will is being set up. Could Jamie be the one secretly drugging his own mum, and can now conveniently use Will as a cover by framing him?

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the red herring twist, convinced that the soap is trying to send us off on the wrong trail on purpose...

This week Emmerdale fans are set to see Will arrested for drugging Kim after Jamie also does his own digging and manages to find the drugs in Will's toolbox. Is he about to frame Will as fans have predicted?

But that's not the only drama that is heading for Home Farm.

Kim's lifeless body is also found next week, and things aren't looking good for her as the emergency services arrive and zip her up in a body bag.

Will has been sorting out the electrics at Home Farm... could that be what leaves Kim for dead next week? (Image credit: ITV)

Could her poisoner have finally taken the plunge and finished her off for good? Or will there be more to the story?

Will has spent tonight's episode sorting out the electrical wiring in Home Farm, something that Jamie seemed very uninterested in.

Could some dodgy electrics be what ends up finishing off Kim Tate, or are there more twists and turns to come?

