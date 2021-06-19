'Emmerdale' to air a sickening DEATH twist as Kim Tate's body is found next week

Emmerdale is set to air a huge new twist for Kim Tate next week when her lifeless body is discovered at Home Farm.

Kim's ongoing poisoning plot will come to a chilling climax next week when it seems the person who has been drugging her brandy with diazepam is caught red-handed, but not before Kim's body is found on the floor at Home Farm.

The shocking twist comes after Noah finds the suspicious drug in Will's toolbox and tells Jamie. Jamie is fuming that Kim's on/off lover could be the one making her life a misery and sets out to find more evidence.

Jamie arrives to see Will being arrested by the police in next week's Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, while Dawn's back is turned, Jamie does some snooping and takes photos of the diazepam in Will's toolbox. Jamie goes home to show the evidence to Kim, and she is heartbroken to think Will has been wishing her harm all these weeks. But have they got the right man?

Kim confronts Will about the drug in his toolbox and he is flustered, claiming that he takes it for his nerves. However, Kim isn't convinced and decides to set a trap to catch Will out once and for all.

The following day Kim asks Will to come to Home Farm, with the plan to catch him in the act on her mind. But while it seems like Will is walking straight into Kim's trap, it remains to be seen what happens next.

Jamie is horrified to find the police zipping a lifeless Kim into a body bag. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale death twist

Later, Jamie gets a call asking him to come to Home Farm urgently. When he arrives he's horrified at the scene unfolding before him. While Will is being arrested, Kim is lying motionless on the floor as a body bag is being unzipped for her lifeless body.

But what has happened between Kim and Will? Did Kim get the evidence she needs to put Will in prison for a very long time? Or has she been barking up the wrong tree entirely?

And more to the point, what has happened to Kim? Is this the end of the queen of Home Farm?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays, however this week there are schedule changes because of Euro 2020. You can watch the next episode of the soap on Sunday 20th June at 7.30pm, or stream all of this week's episodes on ITV Hub. See our TV Guide for full listings.