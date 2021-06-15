Why isn't 'Emmerdale' on tonight? Here's when you can watch all of this week's episodes

Emmerdale fans will have to wait for their next instalment of the soap.

Emmerdale viewers will have to wait another day for their next instalment of the soap because of scheduling being changed due to Euro 2020 football.

Instead of seeing what happens to Liv after Aaron and Ben tracked her down at the caravan site last night, fans will be disappointed to see there is Hungary v Portugal and France v Germany football matches on ITV tonight instead.

But while soap fans are used to their favourite TV shows being moved around for major sporting events, this year there is great news because Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders are all being streamed online.

For the first time soap fans can binge watch an entire week of episodes in one go as ITV and BBC drop the soaps on ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer on a Monday evening during Euro 2020.

The soaps will still air on the channels as usual, but at the new scheduling times, and being able to watch the soaps online means viewers can watch the episodes either at the usual time they would have been shown on TV, or you can binge watch the whole lot in one go.

Wondering when Coronation Street is on this week? We’ve got you covered. AND that’s not all!You can now watch all the episodes whenever you like thanks to the @itvhub https://t.co/VBgTsNWQP1#Corrie @itv @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/QlkKKI2mF4June 14, 2021 See more

If you would rather watch your favourite soaps on TV as usual, here is when you'll be able to catch them for the rest of the week...

Tuesday 15 June - EastEnders, 7.35pm and 7.55pm

Wednesday 16 June - Emmerdale, 6.45pm, EastEnders, 8.10pm and 8.35pm

Thursday 17 June - Emmerdale 8pm, Coronation Street 9pm

Friday 18 June - No soaps

Saturday 19 June - No soaps

Sunday 20th June - Emmerdale, 7.30pm, Coronation Street 8pm

This week's Emmerdale will see Leanna trying her luck with Billy on Wednesday, while Bernice tries her best to sabotage Liam and Leyla's wedding on Thursday. By Sunday Aaron is in for a huge shock when Victoria drops the bombshell Robert might not have been the one to give Lee the head injury that killed him.

Bernice is on a mission to ruin Liam and Leyla's wedding in this week's Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

For more information about when your favourite TV shows are on during Euro 2020 see our TV Guide for listings.