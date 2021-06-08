Emmerdale spoilers! Bridal Bernice tries to ruin Leyla and Liam's wedding

In a last-ditch attempt to win back Liam, Bernice puts a wedding dress on and stakes her claim…

Bernice is a bride in Thursday's double episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The moment unlucky-in-love Leyla has been waiting for has arrived. Her wedding day! But will the wedding planner get to tie the knot with the village doc Liam?

Ever since Liam's ex, Bernice Blackstock (Sam Giles), arrived back in Emmerdale she has made it plain that she wants him back.

Liam's (Jonny McPherson) insistence that he is with Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) has been ignored and misunderstood by the hairdresser who's sure she still has a chance with her ex.

As the wedding day dawns, Leyla's had enough of Bernice's games and heads off to tell her to back off.

Imagine her horror when she finds Bernice dressed up in a wedding dress of her own!

Ballsy Bernice them makes a last-ditch attempt to win back Liam…

Is his head for turning or will he marry Leyla as planned?

Two brides: will Leyla or Bernice get the groom?

Elsewhere, given the emotional hell Wendy's (Susan Cookson) been going through since her son Luke (Max Parker) confessed his dark secrets, she is grateful for Bob’s (Tony Audenshaw) support.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.