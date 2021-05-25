Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy demands honesty from her son Luke Posner

Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy insists that Luke Posner tells Victoria his dark secrets before moving in with her...

Luke Posner tells his mum EVERYTHING in Friday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Wendy needs answers from her son Luke and she needs them now. She's in a spin since Ethan took her to one side and revealed a secret Luke's been hoping to hide.

As the mum pushes her son to open up, Luke (Max Parker) finally confesses everything he's been holding back.

Taking it all in Wendy (Susan Cookson) urges her son to come clean to Victoria (Isabel Hodgins).

Scared of losing Vic, Luke lashes out and tells his mum she needs to stay quiet about what he's told her or she'll lose another son.

It's a low blow for Wendy who went through hell when her other son Lee (Kris Mochrie) died after coming up against Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) for raping his sister Victoria.

Later, Vic's excited about moving in plans… Will Luke speak up?

Victoria's excited about Luke Posner moving in with her (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Dawn's (Olivia Bromley) fed up with worrying about her dad Will's (Dean Andrews) renewed closeness with Kim (Claire King) and just wants to enjoy her relationship with Jamie (Alex Lincoln).

As the lovers head off for some fun they're unaware Kim's got the place rigged up with hidden cameras everywhere!

Elsewhere, Mack (Lawrence Robb) reckons he can solve his problems with Pollard (Chris Chittell). But does his sister Moira (Natalie J Robb) agree?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.