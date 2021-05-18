Emmerdale spoilers! Liam thinks he's seeing things when he spies Bernice Blackstock in the village!

Liam's ex-fiancee Bernice Blackstock is back in Emmerdale – will she cause havoc for the doc and Leyla?

Emmerdale favourite Bernice Blackstock is b-b-b-back in the second of Thursday's episodes on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

For some the shock return of Bernice Blackstock is a blessing - for others it's a nightmare.

Liam Cunningham, Bernice's ex, definitely falls in to the latter category.

He's utterly baffled when he spies his flame-haired ex-fiancee in the village.

Bernice Blackstock is back in the village and already making waves

Liam's (Jonny McPherson) a bit tipsy at the time and even wonders if he's seeing things – as far as he's aware Bernice is in Australia with her other daughter DeeDee and ex-husband Charlie…

But Liam isn't seeing things, Bernice is back!

Will she still have feelings for Liam? Is the feisty funny hairdresser going to try to take him from his new fiancee Leyla?

Gabby, Bernice's daughter, is more likely to be in the happy-about-Bernice camp if she can forgive her mum for having upped and left her months and months ago.

When Bernice (Sam Giles) appears in front of pregnant Gabby (Rosie Bentham) – just after her cruel baby daddy Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) has upset her for the zillionth time – will the mum manage to make her daughter feel any better?

Is Jamie about to discover he has a new enemy on his hands?

Pregnant Gabby has another horrible run-in with her baby daddy Jamie Tate

And will Bernice have anything to say about Gabby's set up at Home Farm with ruthless Kim Tate (Claire King)?

At Take A Vow a spate of wedding cancellations have business partners, Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) and Andrea (Anna Nightingale), worrying about the company's future.

Leyla and Andrea are in the Woolie taking about their wedding business, Take A Vow, which has suffered a run of cancellations

