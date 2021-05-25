Emmerdale spoilers: SLAP! Bernice Blackstock attacked by jealous Leyla!

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla gets the wrong end of the stick when she finds Bernice Blackstock with Liam…

Bernice Blackstock takes a hit in Tuesday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

A perfect storm brews for engaged couple Liam and Leyla… and the fly in their ointment Bernice.

With Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) getting in a strop about Liam's ex-fiancee Bernice (Sam Giles) being back in the village, Liam (Jonny McPherson) tries to establish some ground rules with his ex so they can coexist in peace. Er, chances!

When Bernice then tries to return the engagement ring Liam gave her, jealous Leyla catches her in the act and with Bernice on one knee presumes she's proposing!

Exes: Bernice Blackstock tries to return the engagement ring Liam gave her

Bernice reels as Leyla storms over and slaps her round the face!

Later, another enemy wades into the love triangle as Liam's daughter Leanna (Mimi Slinger) learns Bernice is making problems.

Leyla assumes Bernice is trying to steal her fiance Liam and slaps her!

Later, Bernice talks to her mum Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) and sister Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) and tries to convince them there's still hope of a reconciliation with Liam!

Leyla is feeling threatened by Bernice who's Liam's ex and has recently returned to the village

Nicola reminds Bernice that she's returned to Emmerdale to help her pregnant daughter Gabby (Rosie Bentham) not to try to get herself back into another relationship.

Will Bernice listen?

Elsewhere Mack (Lawrence Robb) cases out Pollard's Barn and ends up stealing Val's coat! It's a treasured keepsake for Pollard (Chris Chittell) whose beloved wife Val died in 2015.

Pollard with his beloved Val who died in 2015

When Ryan (James Moore) catches dodgy Mack with the coat, will he manage to persuade him to give it back or will he have to get Mack's brother-in-law Cain (Jeff Hordley) involved?

Ryan tells Mack to return Val's coat which he's stolen from Pollard

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.