Emmerdale spoilers! Leanna makes a messy move on Billy!

Flirty fitness work outs and an absent boyfriend see Leanna make a move on older man Billy

Leanna makes a mistake in Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As a personal trainer Billy's used to getting 'close' to his clients.

Recently, teenager Leanna Cunningham (Mimi Slinger) has been opening up to PT Billy about how her boyfriend Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), who's in Portugal with his mum, is barely paying her any attention.

Leanna's boyfriend Jacob has been away from Emmerdale for months

Things have got a bit flirty during their training sessions but it seems Leanna has misread the signs with older man Billy (Jay Kontzle).

Billy's been Leanna's sounding board

Leanna's told her personal trainer Billy that Jacob's barely paying her any attention

In the Woolpack it's cringe central for Leanna who tipsily tries to make a move on Billy who recoils and makes it clear they're just friends.

Billy rebuffs Leanna's flirty attempt

Elsewhere, Aaron (Danny Miller) is at breaking point over what's gone on with Liv (Isobel Steele), and Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) has words with an upset Victoria (Isabel Steele).

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.