Emmerdale spoilers! Leanna makes a messy move on Billy!
Airs at 6:00pm on Wednesday 16 June 2021
Flirty fitness work outs and an absent boyfriend see Leanna make a move on older man Billy
Leanna makes a mistake in Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
As a personal trainer Billy's used to getting 'close' to his clients.
Recently, teenager Leanna Cunningham (Mimi Slinger) has been opening up to PT Billy about how her boyfriend Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), who's in Portugal with his mum, is barely paying her any attention.
Things have got a bit flirty during their training sessions but it seems Leanna has misread the signs with older man Billy (Jay Kontzle).
In the Woolpack it's cringe central for Leanna who tipsily tries to make a move on Billy who recoils and makes it clear they're just friends.
Elsewhere, Aaron (Danny Miller) is at breaking point over what's gone on with Liv (Isobel Steele), and Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) has words with an upset Victoria (Isabel Steele).
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.