Emmerdale spoilers! Liv Flaherty gets hammered with her long-lost mum
Life's bleak for Liv Flaherty who has drunken afternoon with her absent mum Sandra
Emmerdale's Liv Flaherty is with her long-lost mum in Monday's episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Struggling Liv could do with some help from her long-lost mum Sandra right now but that's not what she gets when she tracks her down at a caravan park.
With loads going on in her life, Liv (Isobel Steele) hopes she can share her troubles with her mum and is hurt when she learns she's been in the UK for months but hasn't bothered to get in touch. It seems Sandra's (Joanne Mitchell) only interested in one thing: getting drunk.
As the mum whips out a bottle of vodka and pours them both a glass, Liv's attempt at resolve crumbles when Sandra starts remembering old times.
Before long the pair are wasted and Liv falls to the ground…
Elsewhere despite Sam (James Hooton) and Samson's best efforts, Lydia (Karen Blick) clocks what's been written about her online following the pension scam trouble, and is heartbroken.
