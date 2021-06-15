'Emmerdale' spoilers: Aaron Dingle's rocked by Victoria's bombshell news

Aaron Dingle is stunned when Victoria shares a shock revelation about Luke and Robert with him in Sunday’s episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings).

Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) is still reeling from the revelation that her brother Robert may not be wholly to blame for the murder of her rapist Lee.

Robert attacked Lee in revenge for his sister’s rape by whacking him over the head with a shovel. When Lee later died in hospital, Robert found himself on a murder charge and ended up being sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Last week, Victoria was shocked to discover that before Lee was attacked by Robert, he had already suffered a head injury earlier that day while fighting with his brother Luke.

The siblings had got into a fight after Lee turned on Luke for telling him that he was in a same-sex-relationship. That was news to Luke’s girlfriend Victoria, too!

Victoria Sugden has news for Aaron Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

The new revelation about Lee’s murder could mean that Robert’s sentence could end up being reduced which means that he might be released sooner than expected.

Although that’s good news for Victoria, how will Aaron (Danny Miller) react when she shares her bombshell news with him? We’re not sure Aaron will be hanging out the bunting for his ex’s return just yet, especially after Robert decided to cut ties with him and end their marriage after he was banged up.

Leyla and Liam are off on their honeymoon. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Liam (Jonny McPherson) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) prepare to go on their honeymoon despite Bernice’s attempts to stop the wedding and win back her ex.

When Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) reveals that Bernice (Samantha Giles) left some drunken voicemails for Liam, Gabby’s (Rosie Bentham) worried they will come back to bite her mum on the behind.

Later, however, when Gabby gets drawn into an argument between Liam’s daughter Leanna (Mimi Slinger) and Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), she can’t help but use the info, plus a few embellishments, to wind up Leanna…

Jacob and Leanna have a row. (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Jamie’s (Alex Lincoln) still trying to find out who’s been spiking Kim’s (Claire King) brandy with diazepam and has asked Noah (Jack Downham) to keep an eye on Will (Dean Andrews). So when Noah spots the anti-depressant in Will’s toolbox, Jamie reckons he’s found the culprit. Now all he needs to do is prove it…

Emmerdale continues on Monday 21 May at 8pm on ITV. The soap's usual schedule has changed because of Euro 2020 - see our TV Guide for full listings.