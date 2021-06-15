'Emmerdale' spoilers: Is Kim Tate dead?

Jamie’s horrified to find Kim’s lifeless body at Home Farm in Wednesday’s double episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

After Jamie (Alex Lincoln) found diazepam in his toolbox, Will (Dean Andrews) tried to convince Kim (Claire King) that it’s pure coincidence that he’s taking the same drug that’s being used to drug her brandy, but she just doesn’t buy it and hatches a plan to prove that he’s been trying to poison her.

Jamie gets a nasty shock at Home Farm. (Image credit: ITV)

Kim tells Jamie that she plans to catch Will on camera spiking her drink, so she summons him to Home Farm and it seems that he’s walking straight into her trap.

Later, however, Jamie receives a disturbing phone call and rushes over to Home Farm where he’s utterly horrified to find Will being arrested and Kim lying on the floor as a body bag is unzipped, ready to take her lifeless body.

Is she really dead?

Jamie arrives as Will is arrested by police. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Tracy (Amy Walsh) starts work but her anxiety about leaving Frankie at home increases tenfold when Nate (Jurell Carter) tells her that Lydia (Karen Blick), who was supposed to be providing childcare, has fallen ill and Faith (Sally Dexter) is taking her place.

The end of her shift can’t come soon enough for the worried mum and she rushes home to be with her daughter. But when she gets there, she’s not happy with how Faith does things and later tells Nate that she won’t be going back to work.

Meanwhile, Leanna (Mimi Slinger) asks Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) to give their relationship another go, but he shoots down the idea, leaving her upset. But when she leaves, Jacob drops the facade, making it clear that he’s still in love with her.

Aaron decides to make his relationship with Ben official. (Image credit: ITV)

Speaking of love, Ben’s (Simon Lennon) thrown when Aaron (Danny Miller) tells him that it’s him he wants, not Robert, and then suggests making their relationship official.

Ben's shocked but delighted by Aaron's announcement. (Image credit: ITV)

There’s heartache, however, for Faith when she realises that her ex Pollard (Chris Chittell) only has eyes for Brenda (Lesley Dunlop)…

Emmerdale continues on Thursday 24 June at 7pm on ITV. The soap's usual schedule has changed because of Euro 2020 - see our TV Guide for full listings.