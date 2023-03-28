Gordon Ramsay 'gutted' after series is reportedly axed

Next Level Chef has reportedly been cancelled after one season.

Gordon Ramsay is reportedly 'gutted' after his cooking series Next Level Chef has been given the chop at ITV.

In Next Level Chef UK, 12 contestants competed to win a £100,000 prize, plus a year-long mentorship from Gordon Ramsay and his fellow judges, Paul Ainsworth and Nyesha Arrington, which is quite the prize!

It was no easy task though, as they had to cook in a very unique kitchen made of three different floors, with the bottom having poor quality equipment and the top one being an industry-standard fully-equipped kitchen.

However, it looks like Next Level Chef won't be coming back for another intense showdown, as a source has allegedly told The Sun (opens in new tab) that the ITV series hasn't been recommissioned by the broadcaster.

Speaking about the news, they reportedly told the site: "Gordon is highly competitive and he’s gutted the series wasn’t given a second run.

"These types of shows always take a while to get going and for viewers to connect, so he thinks it wasn’t really given a proper chance. But he accepts TV is a brutal world and sometimes shows just don’t work out."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for ITV said: “There are no current plans for a second series but viewers can watch series one on ITVX.”

Next Level Chef judges Nyesha Arrington, Gordon Ramsay and Paul Ainsworth.

The UK version of the cooking competition saw Lancashire mum Jade Greenhalgh winning the grand prize, after surviving a series of ruthless cooking challenges, making it all the way to the final.

She beat Ronan Lee and Callum Deboys in a tense 90-minute final which saw them tasked with cooking a three-course meal from scratch. During this challenge, Gordon was particularly impressed with her rack of lamb.

Speaking about the win at the time, Jade said: "It all starts next month. It's a money can't buy opportunity. I'm not professionally trained so to have the chance to work with these three amazing chefs who are at the top of their game and learn from their experiences is an amazing opportunity. It’s my ultimate goal."

Meanwhile, the US version of Next Level Chef is still in full swing, with the final airing on April 6, 2023. It's not yet known if it has been renewed by FOX just yet.

Next Level Chef is available to watch now on ITVX.