Gordon Ramsay — things you didn't know about the celebrity chef

Gordon Ramsay has been on our screens since 2004, when Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares first landed on Channel 4 and he was tasked with improving the quality of struggling restaurants in just one week. This was followed up by Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef US, Hotel Hell, Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip, 24 Hours to Hell and Back, and more. He's even making his game show debut by presenting new BBC show Bank Balance.

But there's lots you might not know about the brutally honest, foul-mouthed chef.

From his self-defence prowess to the person he'd love to cook for the most, here's seven things you didn't know about Gordon Ramsay...

1. Gordon has a black belt in karate.

Gordon Ramsay is known for his brutal honesty, and it seems he's got brawn as well as brains. In an interview with Playboy the chef opened up about an incident in Hell's Kitchen where a contestant tried to hit him. He revealed: "I have a black belt in karate. I love boxing. I can look out for myself."

The chef also revealed he keeps fit with Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), telling BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Three years ago I started taking my first lessons. I have a coach in LA and it’s something I love doing."

2. He will always order beef wellington if it's on a menu

In a Reddit AMA, Gordon revealed that he absolutely loves beef wellington and will order it if he sees it on a menu. He said he'd eat it anywhere, "whether it's in the middle of Milan or the middle of Paris or the middle of New York..." so it's clear he's a huge fan of the dish!

He's even taught prisoners how to cook the iconic dish, in Gordon Behind Bars.

3. If he wasn't a chef, he'd be a Navy SEAL.

It's hard to imagine Gordon Ramsay in any other line of work, but if he wasn't creating tasty dishes he revealed he'd like to be a Navy SEAL. Answering a Quora question, he wrote: "I would probably be a Navy SEAL. They are disciplined. I’ve met those guys and have seen what it takes to be a SAS member or a SEAL and it is absolutely extraordinary on the paces they’ve put themselves through. They are elite athletes and their discipline is something I can relate to."

4. He doesn't like dinner parties.

Gordon isn't a fan of attending dinner parties, despite food being his obvious passion. Speaking to Playboy, he revealed: "I really try not to go—mostly because I can’t sit there and pretend everything’s delicious when it’s not. It’s just too hard to be diplomatic."

5. He would love to cook for Hillary Clinton.

Gordon Ramsay would love to cook for former First Lady of the United States, Hillary Clinton. Speaking to Bon Appétit, he revealed he'd like to cook her "something authentic, rich, and a sauce that had been doused with lots of red wine. Like a braised short rib, because she’s of that era—of that age—that she understands fine food."

6. He taught his kids to cook from a young age

Answering a Quora question, he recalled a time where the whole family prepared a meal together. Gordon revealed: "We just sat and ate and ate everything together, which is what I love doing. It was the advantage of making my kids learn to cook at the age of five, no iPads, no Xbox, no games — I made them cook, so we could do it together."

7. He describes himself as a perfectionist

When asked by Quora about what the 'real' Gordon is like, he revealed: "I'm a self-competitive perfectionist, so I need things to be right. When I get put in a situation that needs my undivided concentration then no one is stopping me and I don't take fools lightly. I don't like dishonesty and more importantly I need to get straight to the point."

Gordon Ramsay's Fact File.

How old is he?

Gordon Ramsay is 54 years old. He was born on 8th November 1966.

Is he married?

Yes. Gordon married Tana Ramsay in 1996.

Does he have children?

Gordon and Tana have five children; Matilda, Oscar, Jack, Holly and Megan.

Where was he born?

Gordon was born in Johnstone, Scotland.

How tall is he?

Gordon is 6ft 1.

