'Hell's Kitchen' - Everything you need to know about Season 19

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is back with a new season of Hell's Kitchen, and this time the contestants will be fighting it out in the kitchen for the prize of a lifetime. As well as a quarter of a million dollars going to the winner of season 19, there is also, for the first time ever, the job of a lifetime up for grabs. The winner of this season will also land the position of head chef at Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen restaurant in Lake Tahoe.

But can the budding chefs stand the heat in the kitchen?

How to watch 'Hell's Kitchen' Season 19

Hell's Kitchen Season 19 starts on Thursday 7th January at 8pm on FOX. The season will consist of 16 episodes and each episode is an hour long. After that you'll be able to watch it on Fox on demand.

How to watch 'Hell's Kitchen' Season 19 from anywhere in the world

If you're not in your usual Fox viewing market and still want to watch Hell's Kitchen Season 19, a VPN might be just the thing that keeps the food juices flowing. A VPN allows your network traffic to flow through a specific set of servers in a specific country. So if you want to watch Fox in the U.S., you can watch Fox in the U.S.

What can we expect from this season of 'Hell's Kitchen'?

Gordon Ramsay kicks Season 19 off in style by taking the cooking show to Las Vegas - the city that is home to the first ever Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace.

The first episode, called "Hell's Kitchen - Welcome to Vegas", sees the budding chefs getting a glimpse of where their careers could take them if they were to win the show.

Season 19 will see 16 aspiring chefs from around the country cooking up a storm in the kitchen in the hopes to win the prize of a lifetime - and Gordon Ramsay as their new boss. Each week we will see chefs put through their paces as they are set grueling cooking challenges. And, with such a huge prize at stake, Gordon doesn't have time for contestants who don't have the right ingredients to make it big in the culinary world. At the end of every episode one chef from the losing team will be eliminated by Gordon Ramsay, meaning every second in the kitchen counts for the contestants, and one foot out of line could result in their sudden departure from the competition.