Grace fans DIVIDED over shocking twist in the season finale

ITV's Grace took an unexpected turn in last night's finale when a character presumed dead made a shocking return, leaving viewers divided.

The dramatic final episode of the fourth season of the Brighton-based drama Grace (which aired on Sunday, 22nd September) saw DS Roy Grace (played by John Sim) come face-to-face with his wife Sandy (played by Clare Calbraith), who had disappeared in 2021.

'The Sandy story in #grace is just annoying,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

To which another viewer of the detective drama replied, 'Not watched this series, the storyline of his wife put us off.'

While another vented, 'Roy #grace never met Sandy. The whole reason why you as a reader love him is because he is a tortured soul not knowing why or where or who.'

To which another viewer commented, 'Yes, irritating isn't it?!'

Meanwhile another said, 'The missing wife scenario is all a bit of a bore. Can he just get back to solving crimes instead of this pointless back story #Grace.'

But there were also some very positive reactions from fans, with another writing, 'The last episode of this seasons #Grace was excellent. The best yet. It was an edge of the seat one and I hope there is another series.'

Meanwhile, another wrote, 'Bit behind so I don’t have to watch adverts. But blimey what a glow-up for Norman!'

And a another fan of the ITV show wrote, 'I can’t help but be impressed by this woman! lol #Grace.'

But many others were baffled by the plot twist, with another taking to the social media platform to comment, 'If she killed her sister as a child, then how did she have plastic surgery to look like her sister as an adult? She wouldn’t know how her sister would be looked & neither would her dad???? #Grace'

To which another replied, 'Yeah that bit didn't make any sense.'

And a second agreed, 'Whole episode was ludicrous!'

Meanwhile, another fan commented, 'Most unbelievable moment of this evening's #Grace? One of the characters running across Brighton beach with no shoes on and not flinching.'

While another said, 'Different again from the book isn’t it? #Grace I remember tooth coming back but not like this?'

Stay tuned for future news on Grace.