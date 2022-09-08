Gutted Doc Martin fans are all saying the same thing after last night's episode

Doc Martin fans were thrilled to see their favorite midweek drama back on their screens last night, but the return of the show is bittersweet for viewers as it is the tenth and final installment of the Martin Clunes medical program.

As Doc Martin season 10 kicked off, viewers loved seeing Doc Martin struggling with the fact he was no longer working as a doctor after a year away from the role, but despite initially being adamant that he wanted to move on to pastures new, he soon changed his mind when a patient needed urgent medical attention.

But while fans were loving seeing the drama as patient Abigail (played by Fay Ripley) plunged over the edge of a cliff in her car, unaware she was suffering from myasthenia gravis, they were also sad that this is the last season of the show that has been on ITV for the last 18 years.

Fans took to social media to share their upset about the show finishing...

#docmartin is what Autumn season is all about. Homely innocent humour. Going to miss this gem so much ❤️September 7, 2022 See more

#docmartin aww love Doc Martin. Can't believe it's the last series. It's as good as ever.September 7, 2022 See more

So glad that #DocMartin is back. I had forgotten how much I missed it 🤣😭September 8, 2022 See more

There is good news for Doc Martin fans, however, becasue the series will be coming to a dramatic close with a Christmas special.

Next week's episode will see the doc back where he he belongs, behind his desk and barking orders. But life hasn’t yet returned to normal in Portwenn! With husband and wife Martin and Louisa sharing the GP surgery, chaos reigns as new receptionist Max Foreman isn’t up to the task of managing two sets of patients.

Fay Ripley guest starred in the first episode of season 10. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, it’s starting to dawn on the Doc’s former receptionist Morwenna that her new career as an estate agent isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. But when Max disappears unexpectedly and the Doc finds himself in need of Morwenna’s help, she steps back into her old job temporarily to help out. Will the curmudgeonly GP realize Morwenna’s indispensable and ask her back on a permanent basis?

Doc Martin airs on Wednesday evening at 9pm on ITV.