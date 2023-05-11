Harrison Ford 'joyous' Indiana Jones goes out with 'a bang'

Harrison Ford is grateful to be giving Indiana Jones a proper send-off with the forthcoming fifth Indy film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The Hollywood legend spoke about his ambition to tell one final chapter in the adventurous archaeologist's life. Whilst Ford made it clear that this is the last time he's playing the character (opens in new tab) and that he wouldn't be taking part in the rumored Indiana Jones TV show, he said it was a "joyous" moment when everyone committed to this fifth movie.

Ford, speaking in the latest issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab), said: "I have been ambitious to do this film for 10 years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that. It was a joyous moment for me.

"I think it's a rare situation that I find myself in. I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion", he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ford talked about how he'd "always wanted to see a completion of the character", and the kinds of things he wanted Indiana Jones 5 to address.

"I wanted to see [Indiana Jones] at a later stage of his life, when he's beyond the youthful enthusiasm and capacity, and beset by age and [stifled by academia]. I wanted to see him engage on one more unexpected, unanticipated adventure.

"I wanted it to concern age. I wanted it to confront the issues of age for a character who had always been adventurous, youthful, and capable, physically. I wanted to see the effects of age on the character", Ford added.

You can read the full interview in the cover story for Total Film #337.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres at Cannes Film Festival this year on May 18. The film's global release sees it hitting theaters on Friday, June 30, although the film is getting a surprise early release in the UK, where it will start showing on Wednesday, June 28.