Indiana Jones 5 gets surprise earlier release date in the UK

Indiana Jones is making his triumphant return to cinemas earlier than expected as the release date for the upcoming blockbuster has been apparently moved by two days in the UK.

According to the Film Distributors Association (opens in new tab), the release date for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has moved from Friday, June 30, to Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

It's not yet clear if this change will also apply to other territories, so we will have to wait for official confirmation on that front. But it's exciting to know that we won't have to wait too much longer for the anticipated new movie.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will join a great line-up of summer movies including Pixar's Elemental, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, and action flick Fast X, so it should be a great season at the cinema with so many big releases coming up.

In the upcoming Indiana Jones story, Harrison Ford reprises his role as the legendary archeologist in his final outing, so we're expecting him to go out on a high as the much-loved franchise comes to an end.

He's joined by a stellar supporting cast including Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge as his goddaughter Helena and Antonio Banderas as a friend of Indy's, alongside other big names such as Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and John Rhys-Davies.

Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones 5. (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Meanwhile, Mads Mikkelsen is the newest Indiana Jones villain. Since he's known for playing Le Chiffre in Casino Royale and notorious cannibal Hannibal Lecter in the TV adaptation of the hit horror novels, we're sure he's got this in the bag!

Teasing his character, Jurgen Voller, to Empire Magazine, he revealed: "He's a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past."

The upcoming movie is directed by James Mangold, known for his work on movies like Logan, Ford v Ferrari, and Girl, Interrupted, so he's got some great titles under his belt.

It's set in 1969 in the middle of the space race and will focus on the fact that the moon-landing program was run by ex-Nazis. The movie's writer Jez Butterworth added to Empire: "How ‘ex’ they are is the question. And it gets up Indy’s nose…"